ASHBURN — Josh Harris met with members of the NFL's finance committee on Wednesday afternoon, paving the way for a projected late-summer completion of the sale of the Washington Commanders.

The sale has been more complex than others in recent league history, in part because of the number of investors involved.

Harris is working with 17 partners on the bid, which is for $5.85 billion but includes escalators that will give current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder a percentage of the revenue spike expected to occur after they leave.

Those partners are, in some cases, families, in which case every member of the family needs to get a background check by the league.

According to media reports, Harris attended the meeting with D.C. billionaire Mitchell Rales, who will become a substantial investor in the team.

NBA legend Magic Johnson, who is also an investor, has previously served as the face of the group.

The league requested a number of tweaks to the original sale agreement between Harris and the Snyders, but there are not expected to be any obstacles between the groups that would stand in the way of the deal being completed.

Air quality an issue for practices: Poor air quality on the East Coast could impact the Washington Commanders practice plans this week.

Wednesday's practice went on as scheduled, but current forecasts have Ashburn in the "red" air quality zone on Thursday, in which case coach Ron Rivera would likely move the practice indoors.

Rivera said he has medical personnel monitoring the situation and advising.

"The big thing that we've seen is that the number is not in an area where it's really considered dangerous," he said Wednesday morning. "(An AQI of) 200 is considered bad, from what I was explained, and so we're obviously looking at that. We're going to talk to the players before we go out there and tell anybody that has respiratory concerns, obviously they will be excused, or if they start feeling any issues during the workouts, we'll send them inside."

One focus of the three-day session is installing the team's offensive playbook under new coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The team has one fewer week of on-field practice sessions this spring because it was penalized by the NFL for excessive contact during last year's workouts.

Rivera said he didn't anticipate the lost time being a major issue.

"Our installation is what it affected more than anything else," he said. "We had to speed it up. We had to add a few more things that we normally would probably have a couple more days to do."

Preseason game to ESPN: Washington's second preseason game, at home against Baltimore on Aug. 21, has been picked up for a national broadcast by ESPN and will kick off at 8 p.m.

Here's the NFL's 2023 Hall of Fame class Joe Thomas Darrelle Revis DeMarcus Ware Zach Thomas Ronde Barber Joe Klecko Chuck Howley Ken Riley Don Coryell