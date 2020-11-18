NFL increases coronavirus precautions, including masks during practices and holding meetings virtually

"I tell the guys, don’t make a big deal out of it," Rivera said. "If you make a big deal out of it and make it worrisome, then you’re distracting yourself from the task, and that’s getting ready to go play a football game.

"It’s no different than having to practice outside in the cold or in the rain. There’s nothing you can do about it. Just do it. Put your mind to it, set it, and go.”

Sims said the players know that they won't be given a free pass because of the circumstances. They'll continue to be judged on how they perform on Sundays.

"The NFL is based off what you do on your own time," he said, noting that hours of individual film study and work are needed for success, on top of what happens at the facility.

"You have to figure it out for yourself. Whatever your routine usually is, you've got to come up with a new one this week, pretty much on the fly, and hopefully it's successful and it works out."

Love back on the bench: Running back Bryce Love practiced with the team last week for the first time since being placed on IR earlier this season. But Love had some soreness in his knee, and did not join the team on Wednesday. Love missed all of his rookie season while recovering from a knee injury he sustained in college, and may miss all of his second season as well.