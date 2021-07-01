NFL issues discipline in Washington football review: Dan Snyder removed from day-to-day control for 'several months'; $10 million fine

The Washington Football Team will be fined $10 million, and owner Dan Snyder will step away from day-to-day operations for the next "several months" as the result of the NFL's investigation into sexual misconduct by team executives.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said the team has recognized the need for change, but the league will supervise by implementing a number of procedures recommended by Beth Wilkinson, an attorney who conducted an investigation after the allegations were made.
Snyder's wife, Tanya Snyder, will assume the day-to-day control while Dan is away from the team.
Dan Snyder released a statement through the team that read, in part:
"I feel great remorse for the people who had difficult, even traumatic, experiences while working here. I’m truly sorry for that. I can’t turn back the clock, but I promise that nobody who works here will ever have that kind of experience again, at least not as long as Tanya and I are the owners of this team.
"I agree with the Commissioner’s decisions in this matter and am committed to implementing his investigation’s important recommendations. Tanya will assume the responsibilities of CEO and will oversee all day-to-day team operations and represent the club on all league activities. I will concentrate my time during the next several months on developing a new stadium plan and other matters."
The NFL summarized Wilkinson's findings as follows:
"Based on Wilkinson's review, the Commissioner concluded that for many years the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional. Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace.
"Ownership and senior management paid little or no attention to these issues. In some instances, senior executives engaged in inappropriate conduct themselves, including use of demeaning language and public embarrassment. This set the tone for the organization and led to key executives believing that disrespectful behavior and more serious misconduct was acceptable in the workplace. The problems were compounded by inadequate HR staff and practices and the absence of an effectively and consistently administered process for reporting or addressing employee complaints, as well as a widely reported fear of retaliation. When reports were made, they were generally not investigated and led to no meaningful discipline or other response."
Goodell released the following statement:
"Over the past 18 months, Dan and Tanya have recognized the need for change and have undertaken important steps to make the workplace comfortable and dignified for all employees, and those changes, if sustained and built upon, should allow the club to achieve its goal of having a truly first-tier workplace. I truly appreciate their commitment to fully implement each of the below ten recommendations, but the league also must ensure accountability for past deficiencies and for living up to current and future commitments."
