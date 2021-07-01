NFL issues discipline in Washington football review: Dan Snyder steps away from day-to-day control for 'several months'; $10 million fine

The league's statement noted that a new and diverse management team has been put in place, led by coach Ron Rivera and team president Jason Wright.

Goodell said he will require twice-yearly reporting between now and July 31, 2023 to confirm that progress is continuing to be made.

"Over the past 18 months, Dan and Tanya have recognized the need for change and have undertaken important steps to make the workplace comfortable and dignified for all employees, and those changes, if sustained and built upon, should allow the club to achieve its goal of having a truly first-tier workplace," Goodell wrote in his statement. "I truly appreciate their commitment to fully implement each of (Wilkinson's) ten recommendations, but the league also must ensure accountability for past deficiencies and for living up to current and future commitments."

Thanks to a series of financial moves this offseason, Snyder and his family now owns 100% of the Football Team, having bought out the minority owners, who were seeking to have him sell the team. He did so, in part, with a loan from the NFL.

Under Snyder's ownership the team has lost value at a quicker rate than any other NFL team, and has gone from a waiting list for season tickets to failing to sell out several games in 2019.