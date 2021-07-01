NFL issues discipline in Washington football review: Dan Snyder steps away from day-to-day control for 'several months'; $10 million fine

After a nearly yearlong review of the Washington Football Team, the NFL released its findings on Thursday, stating that "the culture at the club was very toxic and fell far short of the NFL's values."
Washington attorney Beth Wilkinson conducted the investigation and presented her findings to league commissioner Roger Goodell.
In a statement, the league wrote: "Based on Wilkinson's review, the Commissioner concluded that for many years the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team, both generally and particularly for women, was highly unprofessional. Bullying and intimidation frequently took place and many described the culture as one of fear, and numerous female employees reported having experienced sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace."
In spite of those findings, though, Goodell will not pursue a vote of team owners to force Washington owner Dan Snyder to sell the franchise.
Instead, the Washington Football Team will be fined $10 million, and Snyder will step away from day-to-day operations for the next "several months." The team will also have to implement 10 recommendations made by Wilkinson to improve its culture and prevent sexual harassment.
Snyder's wife, Tanya Snyder, will assume day-to-day control while Dan is away from the team.
Dan Snyder released a statement through the team that read, in part:
"I feel great remorse for the people who had difficult, even traumatic, experiences while working here. I’m truly sorry for that. I can’t turn back the clock, but I promise that nobody who works here will ever have that kind of experience again, at least not as long as Tanya and I are the owners of this team.
"I agree with the Commissioner’s decisions in this matter and am committed to implementing his investigation’s important recommendations. Tanya will assume the responsibilities of CEO and will oversee all day-to-day team operations and represent the club on all league activities. I will concentrate my time during the next several months on developing a new stadium plan and other matters."
The league did not use the term "suspension" in describing the move. The NFL's deputy general counsel for media, Janet Nova, said the decision by Snyder to step away was "voluntary."
Wilkinson worked with Lisa Friel, the NFL's special counsel for investigations, in compiling the report.
Friel said Wilkinson was asked to present her findings to the league as "a series of oral reports" and that no written report was ever filed to the league, and thus one will not be released.
Friel said this was done out of sensitivity to those who shared their stories of sexual harassment with Wilkinson.
In a conference call with reporters, Friel stressed that Wilkinson's role was not to judge whether those claims had merit, but to assess the overall culture of the workplace.
"Over the 150-plus interviews that she did, she was able to make findings of what the workplace culture was overall," Friel said. "We've reported on those findings that it was a toxic workplace culture. One of the people described it as a culture of fear. So her interviews were geared towards giving us that kind of report on the workplace culture."
The summary of the report read, in part:
"Ownership and senior management paid little or no attention to (sexual harassment) issues. In some instances, senior executives engaged in inappropriate conduct themselves, including use of demeaning language and public embarrassment. This set the tone for the organization and led to key executives believing that disrespectful behavior and more serious misconduct was acceptable in the workplace. The problems were compounded by inadequate HR staff and practices and the absence of an effectively and consistently administered process for reporting or addressing employee complaints, as well as a widely reported fear of retaliation. When reports were made, they were generally not investigated and led to no meaningful discipline or other response."
If the report painted a bleak picture of the organization in its first 20 years under Snyder, the league was equally laudatory of the owner's last 18 months.
The league's statement noted that a new and diverse management team has been put in place, led by coach Ron Rivera and team president Jason Wright.
Goodell said he will require twice-yearly reporting between now and July 31, 2023 to confirm that progress is continuing to be made.
"Over the past 18 months, Dan and Tanya have recognized the need for change and have undertaken important steps to make the workplace comfortable and dignified for all employees, and those changes, if sustained and built upon, should allow the club to achieve its goal of having a truly first-tier workplace," Goodell wrote in his statement. "I truly appreciate their commitment to fully implement each of (Wilkinson's) ten recommendations, but the league also must ensure accountability for past deficiencies and for living up to current and future commitments."
Thanks to a series of financial moves this offseason, Snyder and his family now owns 100% of the Football Team, having bought out the minority owners, who were seeking to have him sell the team. He did so, in part, with a loan from the NFL.
Under Snyder's ownership the team has lost value at a quicker rate than any other NFL team, and has gone from a waiting list for season tickets to failing to sell out several games in 2019.
The team was rated the No. 2 most valuable franchise in sports by Forbes in 2000, but was No. 19 on this year's list.
Snyder will now turn his attention towards the construction of a new stadium, though it's unclear if the findings of the report, and him being allowed to retain ownership, will hurt him as he attempts to extract public money and other amenities from local governments.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD