NFL Notes: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.

Smith, the NFL leader in tackles so far this season, joins a Baltimore team that has won two in a row and sits atop the AFC North.

The Ravens have had their issues defensively this season, but they’ve improved in that area and now add a second-team All-Pro to their linebacking group.

It’s the Bears’ second major trade involving a defensive player in less than a week. They dealt three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn to Philadelphia for a 2023 fourth-round pick on Wednesday.

Smith was at the dais addressing reporters when reports of the Quinn trade surfaced. He became emotional and cut the session short.

On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh held his usual weekly news conference — shortly before the news of the Smith trade broke. He was asked if he anticipated a move before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“If I did, then the cat would be out of the bag,” he said.

The 25-year-old Smith has 83 tackles and 2.5 sacks this season. A first-round pick by Chicago in 2018, he has 16.5 sacks in his career.

With his rookie contract set to expire, Smith was hoping to strike a new deal. He participated in voluntary and mandatory offseason workouts, but with negotiations at a standstill with the Bears, things took a heated turn once training camp started.

Smith, who does not have an agent, opted to “hold in” — attending meetings and practices without participating in drills. Tensions boiled over when he went public with a trade request.

He accused general manager Ryan Poles of negotiating in bad faith.

Smith eventually ended his hold-in and practiced for the first time on Aug. 20.

Now he joins the Ravens, who have led by double digits in every game this season and would have an even better record if not for some pretty bad fourth-quarter collapses.

Ravens linebacker Justin Houston already has six sacks on the season. Linebacker Odafe Oweh and defensive lineman Calais Campbell are also pass-rushing threats — and the Ravens added linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul in late September.

Baltimore won at Tampa Bay last Thursday, so the Ravens have extra time to prepare for next Monday night’s game at New Orleans.

Elsewhere

Bills: Buffalo intends to activate cornerback Tre’Davious White to its 53-player roster this week some 11 months after the starter tore a ligament in his left knee.

Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Monday while saying it’s uncertain as to whether White will play in Buffalo’s game at the New York Jets on Sunday.

White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared to practice three weeks ago. White has been a starter since the Bills selected him in the first round of the 2017 draft, and was selected to the All-Pro team in 2019. He was hurt during a win at New Orleans on Nov. 25.

Buccaneers: Tampa Bay has placed linebacker Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve and signed two other players to the practice squad.

Barrett suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last Thursday night against the Ravens. He finished with three sacks in 2022, boosting his total to a team-leading 39½ over the past four seasons. The Bucs also announced Monday that receiver Tyler Johnson and cornerback Ryan Smith were added to the practice squad.

Lions: Coach Dan Campbell has fired defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant with the team at 1-6.

After allowing an average of 290 passing yards per game in a 1-3 start, the Lions had shown some signs of improvement in holding New England and Dallas under 200 yards. But that was New England with rookie Bailey Zappe and Dallas with Dak Prescott coming back from an injury.

The secondary struggled again in Sunday’s 31-27 loss to Miami — a game the Lions led 14-0 and 21-7.

Tua Tagovailoa went 29 for 36 for 382 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, with Tyreek Hill (12 catches for 188 yards) and Jaylen Waddle (eight catches for 106 yards) combining for 20 catches, 294 yards and two touchdowns.