NFL notes: Browns' Clowney, Ward injured, will miss game vs Patriots

Browns’ Clowney, Ward out Sunday

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns starting defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and top cornerback Denzel Ward will miss Sunday’s game against New England with injuries.

Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues this week and was limited in practice. He came back after missing two games with an ankle injury and played last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t reveal Friday if Clowney suffered any setbacks, just that he isn’t ready to play.

“As you know, you want all of your guys to make it to the game,” Stefanski said. “This is the league. Guys are injured. It happens to every team. You lose a guy sometimes in pregame. Sometimes you lose them during practices. You just have to move on.”

With Clowney out, the Browns’ pass rush isn’t the same as teams can double- and triple-team star Myles Garrett. He’ll play against the Patriots after being rested this week with some lingering injuries from a car crash last month.

Ward has not cleared concussion protocol after suffering a head injury last week. The two-time Pro Bowler has been in the league’s protocols since getting hurt.

This is Ward’s third concussion in the NFL. He had two during his rookie season in 2018.

Rookie Martin Emerson Jr. will likely start in Ward’s spot opposite cornerback Greg Newsome Jr.

Elsewhere, the NFL said Deshaun Watson’s status has not changed even though the suspended Cleveland quarterback has been named in a new civil lawsuit by another woman alleging sexual misconduct two years ago.

Watson is almost halfway through serving an 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct while he played for Houston. Two dozen women previously claimed he was sexually inappropriate during massage therapy sessions.

On Thursday, a 26th woman filed a lawsuit in Texas that alleges Watson pressured her into performing a sex act after a massage in 2020. Watson has settled 23 of 24 previous lawsuits filed against him, one was dropped.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the latest lawsuit does not impact Watson’s current standing. However, the 27-year-old could face more discipline if he is found to have further violated the league’s conduct code.

Panthers QB Walker to start vs. Rams

P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for Carolina on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but interim head coach Steve Wilks is hopeful Baker Mayfield will serve as his backup.

Mayfield hasn’t practiced all week because of a high ankle sprain and is listed as doubtful. The team is awaiting a final MRI before making a decision on whether to activate him.

Mayfield attended practice Friday but didn’t participate. However, Wilks said Mayfield had a “great workout” with trainers before practice.

Jacob Eason would be the No. 2 QB if Mayfield is not active.

Rams running back Akers not with team

Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons.

McVay would not give further details Friday when asked about Akers’ circumstances, though he did say the Rams’ leading rusher was not away from the team for the past two days because he was injured.

When asked whether Akers would be part of the Rams going forward, McVay replied: “We’re working through some different things right now, so hopefully you guys understand and respect that.”

McVay also said the team wanted to keep it “in-house,” later adding that the personal reasons cited for Akers’ absence are “more like we’re dealing with things internally. This is kind of uncharted territory. ... He’s going to be OK.”