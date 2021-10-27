NFL notes: Browns' Mayfield practicing, hopes to play against Steelers

Browns’ Mayfield practicing, hopes to play against Steelers
BEREA, Ohio — One game on the sideline was too much for Baker Mayfield. The Browns’ starting quarterback has no plans to repeat it.
Mayfield practiced Wednesday, testing his injured left shoulder, and if all goes well, he intends to play Sunday against the Steelers.
“I think similar to last week, see what I can do and take it day by day,” Mayfield said following the team’s pre-practice walk-through.
Mayfield had to sit out last Thursday’s victory — snapping his streak of 53 consecutive starts — over the Broncos with a torn labrum and broken bone in his non-throwing shoulder. He said after getting the rest “there was a noticeable difference in range of motion and strength.”
If his shoulder doesn’t respond the way he hopes, Mayfield said he won’t jeopardize his health or the Browns’ chances.
Bears considering shutting down Mack with foot injury
CHICAGO — A nagging left foot injury has been hindering Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack for most of October. Now the Bears are assessing whether it may be in Mack’s and the team’s best interest to shut things down for a bit.
Coach Matt Nagy declined to validate a report from the NFL Network that suggested the team is seriously considering placing Mack on injured reserve, a roster move that would keep Mack out of action until at least Thanksgiving.
Mack has been having a bounce-back season, tallying six sacks during the team’s 3-4 start. But he landed on the injury report with his foot issue in Week 4.
Since then, including Wednesday afternoon, Mack has missed 10 of the last 13 practices while only being able to participate on a limited basis three times.
Buccaneers: Tight end Rob Gronkowski, out the last four games with fractured ribs, returned to practice Wednesday for Tampa Bay. So did inside linebacker Lavonte David, out the last two games with a high-ankle sprain; and veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, who missed Sunday’s 38-3 win against the Bears with a strained hamstring.
On the grim side, receiver Antonio Brown likely will be sidelined for an extended period, Arians indicated. Nursing an ankle sprain sustained in the Oct. 14 victory in Philadelphia, Brown made an appearance at practice, albeit with a crutch beneath his right arm.
Jets: Mike White will make his first NFL start Sunday for the Jets against the Cincinnati Bengals in place of the injured Zach Wilson.
White filled in for Wilson last Sunday after the rookie quarterback injured his right knee in New York’s 54-13 loss at New England. Wilson has a sprained posterior cruciate ligament and will be sidelined at least two weeks.
Panthers: Carolina engaged in trade talks with the Texans about Deshaun Watson over the past few days, but have since pulled themselves out, two sources with direct knowledge told The Charlotte Observer.
Among the Panthers’ concerns was Watson’s legal situation, and how much the Texans wanted for him, one source said. So for now, they are no longer involved but could re-engage at a later date. The NFL’s trade deadline is Nov. 2.
Watson, who is involved in 22 different civil lawsuits from women alleging that he exhibited inappropriate behavior with multiple massage therapists, has not played in a single game this season.
— From wire reports