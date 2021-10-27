NFL notes: Browns' Mayfield practicing, hopes to play against Steelers

Browns’ Mayfield practicing, hopes to play against Steelers

BEREA, Ohio — One game on the sideline was too much for Baker Mayfield. The Browns’ starting quarterback has no plans to repeat it.

Mayfield practiced Wednesday, testing his injured left shoulder, and if all goes well, he intends to play Sunday against the Steelers.

“I think similar to last week, see what I can do and take it day by day,” Mayfield said following the team’s pre-practice walk-through.

Mayfield had to sit out last Thursday’s victory — snapping his streak of 53 consecutive starts — over the Broncos with a torn labrum and broken bone in his non-throwing shoulder. He said after getting the rest “there was a noticeable difference in range of motion and strength.”

If his shoulder doesn’t respond the way he hopes, Mayfield said he won’t jeopardize his health or the Browns’ chances.

