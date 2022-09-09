NFL notes: Buffalo Bills blow out champion Rams 31-10 in season opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Buffalo Bills have fallen short in enough playoff games in recent years to know the season is long and the opener doesn’t mean much in January.

They still felt justified in their championship aspirations after going into the Super Bowl winners’ home stadium and completely wrecking their banner-raising party on the NFL’s opening night.

“We’re going to make the plane do backflips on the way home tonight,” Von Miller said. “We’re going to celebrate this win, because you have to, but then we’re going to go back to the lab.”

Josh Allen passed for 297 yards while accounting for four touchdowns, Miller had two of Buffalo’s seven sacks, and the Bills stamped themselves as a clear contender for the Rams’ crown with a 31-10 victory over Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Stefon Diggs caught TD passes as the two-time defending AFC East champions began the NFL’s 103rd season by overcoming four turnovers and running away with a blowout win in the same arena where the Rams won it all nearly seven months ago.

Allen went 26 for 31 despite two interceptions. He also rushed for 56 yards, scrambling for a 4-yard TD when he stretched the ball over the line with 13:27 to play.

The star quarterback took his share of hits, but he also dished them out and showed off a mean stiff-arm while Buffalo’s offense under new coordinator Ken Dorsey largely dominated the champs. The Bills went 9 for 10 on third downs and racked up 413 total yards, eventually pulling away after three first-half turnovers kept it close early.

Matthew Stafford passed for 240 yards with one TD and three interceptions on a bruising night for the Rams, who lost a season opener and fell below .500 for the first time in coach Sean McVay‘s six seasons in charge.

Jackson contract talks on hold until after season

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement Friday that the Ravens and Lamar Jackson still haven’t agreed on an extension for the star quarterback and will keep working on it after the season. Jackson had said Friday was his deadline for a new deal, and he’d be pausing talks after that with the season about to start.

“Despite best efforts on both sides, we were unable to reach a contract extension with Lamar Jackson,” DeCosta said. “We greatly appreciate how he has handled this process and we are excited about our team with Lamar leading the way. We will continue to work towards a long-term contract after the season, but for now we are looking forward to a successful 2022 campaign.”

Jackson is entering his fifth-year option season. The Ravens open Sunday at the New York Jets.

Jackson skipped voluntary OTAs this past offseason but did not hold out of mandatory practices. Baltimore can use the franchise tag to keep him after this season if need be, but this impasse between Jackson and the team is noteworthy after Josh Allen — another star quarterback drafted the same year as Jackson — signed his massive extension some 13 months ago.

Tackle Brown out

for Jets’ opener

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — New York Jets left tackle Duane Brown (Hermitage High, Virginia Tech) will miss the season opener against Baltimore with a shoulder injury that could sideline him for at least a few weeks.

Coach Robert Saleh said the team was still gathering medical information on Brown’s shoulder, but acknowledged there’s a chance the 37-year-old offensive lineman could end up on injured reserve. That would sideline him for at least four games. George Fant will slide from right tackle to left and start Sunday in Brown’s place. Rookie Max Mitchell, a fourth-round draft pick, will start at right tackle.

Saleh said he thought Brown was injured in practice Monday.

Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler, was signed to a two-year, $22 million contract last month after right tackle Mekhi Becton (Highland Springs) was lost for the season because of a knee injury. Fant, who was initially slated to start at left tackle, slid over to the right side after Brown — who has played left tackle all 14 of his previous NFL seasons — was signed.

Brown being sidelined caps a rough week of injury news for the Jets, who announced Wednesday that quarterback Zach Wilson would not return until the Jets’ game at Pittsburgh on Oct. 2 at the earliest while recovering from a bone bruise and torn meniscus in his right knee. Joe Flacco is starting Sunday in Wilson’s place.

Elsewhere

Chiefs: Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark returned to practice with Kansas City on Friday and coach Andy Reid said he should be available when the defending AFC West champions open their season at Arizona. Clark missed Thursday’s practice with an illness. He also missed two days of work the previous week with an illness.

Packers: Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazard didn’t practice this week and is unlikely to play in the team’s season opener Sunday at Minnesota. The Packers’ injury report lists Lazard as doubtful due to an ankle injury. Lazard is the Packers’ top returning receiver after catching 40 passes for 513 yards and eight touchdowns last season to set career highs in all three categories.

Steelers: Pittsburgh announced plans to pay tribute to late quarterback Dwayne Haskins this season. Each player will wear a sticker with the No. 3 on the back of his helmet, the jersey number of Haskins, who was struck and killed by a truck in early April.

The stunning death of Haskins cast a pall over the team’s offseason. Haskins was trying to rejuvenate his NFL career after two seasons with Washington.

Titans: Tennessee and safety Amani Hooker agreed to terms Friday on a multiyear contract extension. Terms of the deal were not announced. Hooker is going into his fourth season, having started 15 of 44 games since Tennessee drafted him out of Iowa in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.