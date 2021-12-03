NFL notes: Daniel Jones will not play against Dolphins with neck injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Dolphins on Sunday because of a neck injury, and he could be out longer.

Coach Joe Judge ruled out Jones on Friday after being told by the team’s medical personnel that the third-year quarterback had not been cleared for contact. Veteran Mike Glennon will get the start, his first with the Giants.

The second-year coach would not discuss the specifics of Jones’ injury, saying the decision to rule him out was solely for this week. Judge said it is uncertain at this point when Jones will be cleared to play.

Jones, who has been the Giants’ starter since early in his rookie season of 2019, will be evaluated next week when the team trains in Tucson, Ariz., for a game against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

Glennon replaced a concussed Jones for a half against Dallas on Oct. 10 and completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Jake Fromm, who the Giants signed off the Bills’ practice squad, will back up Glennon.