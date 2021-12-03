NFL notes: Daniel Jones will not play against Dolphins with neck injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Dolphins on Sunday because of a neck injury, and he could be out longer.
Coach Joe Judge ruled out Jones on Friday after being told by the team’s medical personnel that the third-year quarterback had not been cleared for contact. Veteran Mike Glennon will get the start, his first with the Giants.
The second-year coach would not discuss the specifics of Jones’ injury, saying the decision to rule him out was solely for this week. Judge said it is uncertain at this point when Jones will be cleared to play.
Jones, who has been the Giants’ starter since early in his rookie season of 2019, will be evaluated next week when the team trains in Tucson, Ariz., for a game against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.
Glennon replaced a concussed Jones for a half against Dallas on Oct. 10 and completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Jake Fromm, who the Giants signed off the Bills’ practice squad, will back up Glennon.
Jones, who has started every game this season, sustained what he said was a strained neck against the Eagles last Sunday. The sixth draft pick overall in ’19 practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday and Thursday.
Besides Jones, the Giants also said linebacker Trent Harris (ankle), starting cornerback Adoree Jackson (quad) and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) will not play. Receivers Sterling Shepard (quad), and Kadarius Toney (oblique/quad) are doubtful.
Bears to go with Dalton at quarterback vs. Cardinals
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Quarterback Andy Dalton will be making his second straight start Sunday for the Bears as a result of Justin Fields’ broken ribs.
The Bears face the Cardinals at Soldier Field, and on Friday coach Matt Nagy said Fields’ health improved, but not enough to play. Nick Foles will be the backup quarterback behind Dalton. Nagy is hopeful Fields can return soon.
In the one start and half a game since Fields’ injury, Dalton has gone 35 of 62 for 518 yards with three touchdowns, an interception and a passer rating of 93.35.
Dalton is unlikely to have wide receiver Allen Robinson available as a target. Robinson is doubtful after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury.
The Bears will be without defensive end Akiem Hicks (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (calf).
Arians urges NFL to expand vaccination investigation
TAMPA, Fla. — Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians would like to see the NFL expand an investigation of the COVID-19 vaccination status of two players on his team to include other rosters around the league.
Responding publicly for the first time to the league suspending wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards for three games for misrepresenting their status with fake vaccination cards, Arians said Friday those may not be the only cases of their kind in the league.
A third player, former Bucs receiver John Franklin III, also was suspended for three games. He was cut during training camp and currently is a free agent.
Arians said the reigning Super Bowl champions have done as good a job as any team managing the coronavirus pandemic the past two seasons.
He added the club fully cooperated with the league probe launched last month after a personal chef who once worked for Brown told the Tampa Bay Times that the receiver had obtained a fake vaccination card before reporting to training camp.
Broncos: Rookie running back Javonte Williams will get his first start Sunday night at Kansas City if Melvin Gordon III can’t play. Gordon didn’t practice all week because of hip and shoulder injuries and was listed as doubtful Friday.
Coach Vic Fangio doesn’t expect Gordon to participate in Saturday’s walkthrough, either. If Gordon is out, Williams will get the bulk of the workload with veteran running back Mike Boone also getting some work, Fangio said.
Chiefs: Kansas City will be without starting cornerback Rashad Fenton and right tackle Lucas Niang for Sunday night’s game against the Broncos, raising the possibility that former All-Pro lineman Kyle Long could play for the first time in two years.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday that Fenton, the NFL’s top-rated cornerback according to some grading services, would miss the game with the knee he strained two weeks ago against Dallas. Niang has been dealing with a rib injury.
The Chiefs already are missing right tackle Mike Remmers, who is on injured reserve with a right knee injury, which has forced third-stringer Andrew Wylie into the lineup. He’s expected to get the start against Denver.
Charvarius Ward is expected to take Fenton’s place opposite L’Jarius Sneed in the defensive backfield.
Seahawks: With three running backs listed as questionable, Seattle could elevate Adrian Peterson from the practice squad to play against San Francisco, coach Pete Carroll said Friday.
Peterson was signed this week by the Seahawks due to concerns about depth at running back. Alex Collins, Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer are all dealing with injuries that left DeeJay Dallas as the only healthy running back on the roster.
Peterson appeared in three games earlier this season for Tennessee following a season-ending injury suffered by Derrick Henry. Peterson started two games and had 27 carries for 82 yards and a 3.0-yard average per rushing attempt and one touchdown run.