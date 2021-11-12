NFL notes: Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails

Kamara has not practiced this week after injuring his knee — but continuing to play — during a loss last Sunday to Atlanta.

Armstead also has not practiced because of knee and shoulder injuries. Gardner-Johnson left last week’s game with a foot injury and was carted from the bench area to the locker room.

Bills: Buffalo coach Sean McDermott on Friday ruled out starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech) from playing at the Jets on Sunday Veteran backup A.J. Klein is expected to fill in for Edmunds.

McDermott also said rookie starting right tackle Spencer Brown (back) is expected to return after missing two games.

Cardinals: Quarterback Kyler Murray was back at practice on Friday, after he missed the first game in his three-year career last weekend against the 49ers because of an ankle injury.

Also, starting safety Budda Baker (concussion/knee) is expected to play, and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers is expected to be on the sideline after spending time in COVID-19 protocol.