NFL notes: Gruden sues NFL over publication of his offensive emails

Gruden sues NFL over publication of emails
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden has sued commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL, alleging that a “malicious and orchestrated campaign” was used to destroy Gruden’s career by leaking old emails he had sent that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments.
The suit was filed in district court in Clark County, Nev., on Thursday, exactly a month after Gruden resigned as Raiders coach following the publication of his emails by the Wall Street Journal and New York Times.
Gruden’s attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, said in a statement that the defendants “selectively leaked Gruden’s private correspondence to the Wall Street Journal and New York Times in order to harm Gruden’s reputation and force him out of his job.”
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy denied the charges.
Saints to be without Kamara, Gardner-Johnson
Star Saints running back Alvin Kamara, starting left tackle Terron Armstead and prominent defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson have been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Tennessee.
Kamara has not practiced this week after injuring his knee — but continuing to play — during a loss last Sunday to Atlanta.
Armstead also has not practiced because of knee and shoulder injuries. Gardner-Johnson left last week’s game with a foot injury and was carted from the bench area to the locker room.
Bills: Buffalo coach Sean McDermott on Friday ruled out starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech) from playing at the Jets on Sunday Veteran backup A.J. Klein is expected to fill in for Edmunds.
McDermott also said rookie starting right tackle Spencer Brown (back) is expected to return after missing two games.
Cardinals: Quarterback Kyler Murray was back at practice on Friday, after he missed the first game in his three-year career last weekend against the 49ers because of an ankle injury.
Also, starting safety Budda Baker (concussion/knee) is expected to play, and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers is expected to be on the sideline after spending time in COVID-19 protocol.
Titans: Tennessee will be without starting linebacker David Long Jr. (hamstring) on Sunday against the Saints. Cornerback Greg Mabin (ankle) and safety Dane Cruikshank (knee) also are out.