The Tennessee Titans made sure that the NFL rushing leader is sticking around for a few more years, while the Cleveland Browns made their star edge rusher the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player.
The Titans said Wednesday they had agreed on a “multiyear extension” with Derrick Henry just before the NFL deadline for a long-term deal to avoid the running back having to play this season under the franchise tag.
Henry reportedly received a four-year deal for $50 million with $25.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.com.
The Browns, meanwhile, signed Garrett to a five-year, $125 million contract extension with $100 million guaranteed.
The Titans faced a deadline of 4 p.m. EDT Wednesday to sign Henry to an extension or let him play this season for the $10.2 million due under the franchise tag he signed April 2. They could have tagged him again for 2021 for 120 percent of his pay this season.
General manager Jon Robinson has said for months that he wanted to keep Henry on the roster past this season with a longer contract.
Tennessee already signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year deal worth $118 million in March before free agency started.
Henry led the NFL with 1,540 yards rushing last season with 303 carries — both career highs. He ran 83 more times in the postseason. He also became the first player in NFL history to run for at least 180 yards in three consecutive games, a streak started in the regular-season finale, running the Titans to their first AFC championship game in 17 years.
Henry brings size and power at 6-foot-3 and 247 pounds.
The timing of Garrett’s extension was surprising since the last time he played in a game it ended with him ripping off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph‘s helmet and striking him in the head with it. The attack led to a six-game suspension for Garrett.
But despite a league ban that effectively ended Cleveland’s playoff hopes, the Browns have never wavered in their belief in Garrett as a person or player. They wanted to make certain they’ll have the 24-year-old for multiple years, and he will now anchor their defense through the 2026 season.
Texans wideout Stills arrested in protest
Houston Texans receiver Kenny Stills was among 87 protesters arrested outside Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron‘s home Tuesday night as they advocated for the arrests of the police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor in March.
According to the Louisville Courier Journal, Stills has been charged with intimidating a participant in a legal process — which is a felony — criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. The charges match those of the other 86 arrested during the protest encouraging Cameron to arrest the officers — identified as Jonathan Mattingly, Brett Hankison, and Myles Cosgrove — involved in Taylor’s death.
Stills and the other protesters were released from police custody shortly after noon on Wednesday.
Taylor, an EMT and aspiring nurse, was shot to death by police in her home on March 13 in what has been described as a “botched raid.”
Elsewhere
Eagles: City officials have clarified their ban on public events in Philadelphia, opening the possibility the Eagles would be allowed to have fans in the stadium if the city changes its rules before or during the season. The city on Tuesday banned all large public events that require public permits through February 2021. Teams will be permitted to play without fans in Philadelphia.
Ravens: Baltimore won’t have fans at training camp this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. The team said it will adhere to NFL/NFLPA protocols that prohibit fans from attending practices, even if state and local regulations would eventually permit them to do so.
Packers: Green Bay won’t admit fans to any training camp practices or preseason home games because of the pandemic. Plans regarding attendance for regular-season games haven’t been announced yet.
