NFL notes: Jaguars hire Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as their head coach Thursday night, ending a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago.

Pederson, who led Philadelphia to its lone Super Bowl title, was Jacksonville’s first candidate interviewed when he met with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke on Dec. 30. He waited more than month for a callback. He got a second interview Tuesday and landed the job two days later.

“Doug Pederson four years ago won a Super Bowl as head coach of a franchise in pursuit of its first world championship,” Khan said in a statement. “I hope Doug can replicate that magic here in Jacksonville, but what is certain is his proven leadership and experience as a winning head coach in the National Football League.

“It’s exactly what our players deserve. Nothing less.”

The 54-year-old Pederson takes over for Urban Meyer, who was fired after 13 games and countless missteps in what will go down as one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history. He joins Baalke in a pairing that’s sure to irk a vocal segment of the fan base.