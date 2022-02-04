NFL notes: Jaguars hire Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars hired Doug Pederson as their head coach Thursday night, ending a wild and winding search that ended up where it started more than a month ago.
Pederson, who led Philadelphia to its lone Super Bowl title, was Jacksonville’s first candidate interviewed when he met with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke on Dec. 30. He waited more than month for a callback. He got a second interview Tuesday and landed the job two days later.
“Doug Pederson four years ago won a Super Bowl as head coach of a franchise in pursuit of its first world championship,” Khan said in a statement. “I hope Doug can replicate that magic here in Jacksonville, but what is certain is his proven leadership and experience as a winning head coach in the National Football League.
“It’s exactly what our players deserve. Nothing less.”
The 54-year-old Pederson takes over for Urban Meyer, who was fired after 13 games and countless missteps in what will go down as one of the worst coaching tenures in NFL history. He joins Baalke in a pairing that’s sure to irk a vocal segment of the fan base.
Baalke remaining in his GM role caused some candidates to hesitate about the job and several former players to openly question Khan’s search.
Pederson led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl following the 2017 season and made the playoffs three times in five seasons. The Eagles went 4-11-1 in his final year.
Ravens still trying to reach a new deal with Jackson
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are working under quarterback Lamar Jackson‘s timeline when it comes to a potential contract extension.
Jackson’s contract status was at the forefront of a news conference held by Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta. The 2019 NFL MVP is playing under a fifth-year option that will pay him $23.02 million this season.
DeCosta addressed several issues in his first news conference since the season ended, but probably none more than Jackson’s situation.
Jackson, selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 37-12 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 9,967 yards with 84 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.
The Ravens do plan on moving forward with one of Jackson’s favorite targets, wide receiver Marquise Brown. DeCosta confirmed the team will exercise the fifth-year option on Brown’s rookie contract, keeping the former first-round pick in Baltimore through at least 2023.
Bengals: Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah missed a second day of practice due to a knee injury suffered in the AFC championship game.
Offensive lineman Jackson Carman has a sore back and also sat out Friday as the Bengals practiced for a second day in the indoor bubble at the University of Cincinnati.
Uzomah became a clutch receiver for quarterback Joe Burrow this season, and the Bengals hope to get him back for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. He was carted off with a knee sprain in last Sunday’s AFC championship win over Kansas City.
Seahawks: Almost three weeks after the firing of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr., the Seahawks appear to be putting their defensive coaching staff in place.
Defensive-line coach and assistant head coach Clint Hurtt is expected to soon be named the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator, sources told The Seattle Times.
The Seahawks also are expected to add Ed Donatell as a defensive assistant, sources confirmed. ESPN reported the expected hiring of Donatell earlier Friday.
Seattle hopes to add former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai to its defensive staff as well.