NFL notes: Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, among 6 Titans out vs NY Jets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown are among six Titans who won’t play Sunday against the Jets.
The Titans declared both of the Pro Bowl receivers out along with outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who didn’t play despite being dressed last week against the Colts. Also out is three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern and rookie cornerback Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech).
Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison was among those ruled out before the Titans placed him on injured reserve later Friday. The Titans also signed outside linebacker Sharif Finch (Henrico) and defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad.
Titans coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this week the Titans would have a lengthy injury list, and running back Jeremy McNichols became the 14th on the injury report Friday when he was limited at practice by a hamstring issue.
A hamstring injury limited Brown to eight snaps last week against Indianapolis, while Jones played half of the offensive snaps. He has been on the injury report with a hamstring, and Jones was limited to nine games last season playing with a nagging hamstring injury in Atlanta.
The Titans signed punter Johnny Townsend on Thursday with Kern hurting a right groin muscle that limited him Wednesday. Kern didn’t practice Thursday or Friday.
Tight end Anthony Firkser could be back after missing the last two games, and wide receiver Marcus Johnson may be activated from the injured reserve list in time to play Sunday.
Bengals beat Jaguars on late field goal
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow spoiled Urban Meyer‘s return to Ohio and kept his former college coach winless on an NFL sideline.
Burrow engineered four second-half scoring drives while passing for 348 yards and two touchdowns and the Bengals overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit to beat Meyer and the Jaguars 24-21 on Thursday night.
Evan McPherson won it with a 35-yard field goal as time ran out, culminating a 10-play, 73-yard drive that consumed the last 5½ minutes.
Burrow, the top overall draft pick in 2020 out of LSU after transferring from Ohio State, outdueled the 2021 top pick, Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who looked at halftime as if he might direct his first NFL win and create a happy homecoming for his coach. Meyer grew up in northeastern Ohio, played safety at the University of Cincinnati and won the 2014 national championship coaching at Ohio State.
Cincinnati (3-1) had two quick scoring drives to open the second half. James Robinson’s second rushing touchdown put Jacksonville up again early in the fourth quarter. Burrow answered with a 31-yard touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah to tie it again.
After the Jaguars (0-4) punted, Burrow set up McPherson, who has the winning kick in two of Cincinnati’s three victories.
Ravens’ Jackson returns to practice
BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday, quieting concerns that a back injury might sideline him for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, and offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday that he was “dealing with a little black flare-up,” which he said wasn’t serious. But coach John Harbaugh said after practice Friday that Jackson was a full participant in the session, a promising sign for his availability this weekend.
Jackson, who spoke to reporters before practice Wednesday without any apparent pain, did not appear to be limited as he went through positional drills Friday.
Bears’ quarterback vs. Lions still a mystery
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago will wait until game time to announce its starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Detroit, choosing between Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields.
Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields has been able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton has been limited every day. Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his injured right hand all week in practice.
Coach Matt Nagy said Friday he couldn’t rule out Dalton for Sunday at Soldier Field.
49ers: San Francisco could be down two more starting cornerbacks for Sunday’s game against Seattle, but is holding out hope star tight end George Kittle can play.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that slot cornerback K’Waun Williams will miss the game against the Seahawks with a calf injury and outside cornerback Josh Norman is doubtful with a chest injury.
Norman was hospitalized Sunday with bleeding in his lung and will need to pass tests Saturday to determine whether he can play this week.
Kittle was able to get on the field a bit to run at the start of practice in a sign of progress since injuring his calf in last week’s loss to Green Bay. Kittle is listed as questionable for the game.
Bills: Buffalo will be without safety Jordan Poyer and left guard Jon Feliciano for its game against the Texans on Sunday.
Both were ruled out Friday, with Poyer sidelined by a left ankle injury and Feliciano out due to a concussion. Jaquan Johnson or rookie Damar Hamlin could step in at safety, while Ike Boettger is among possibilities for Feliciano’s spot.
Falcons: Atlanta receiver Russell Gage will miss his second straight game with an ankle injury.
The Falcons also ruled out defensive lineman Marlon Davidson (ankle) for Sunday’s game against Washington (1-2).
Atlanta will have starting cornerback A.J. Terrell and rookie receiver Frank Darby, who both missed last weekend’s victory over the Giants.
Jets: Coach Robert Saleh said that wide receiver Denzel Mims will be active for Sunday’s game against the Titans after the second-round pick from last year was a healthy scratch the past two weeks.
Although Jamison Crowder, listed as questionable, is set to make his season debut after being limited for two days, both Elijah Moore and Jeff Smith have been ruled out with concussions. Moore was injured last Sunday during the 26-0 loss at Denver, while Smith was hurt in a car accident on the way to the team’s facility on Wednesday.
That presents Mims with an opportunity to get back into a game.
Patriots: New England placed running back James White on injured reserve Friday with a hip injury. White left Sunday’s game against New Orleans in the second quarter and did not return.
Packers: Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) won’t play Sunday. Cornerback Kevin King (concussion) is doubtful. Linebacker Krys Barnes (concussion), defensive lineman Jack Heflin (ankle) and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) are questionable
Seahawks: Seattle expects wide receiver Tyler Lockett to play Sunday against San Francisco despite a hip injury that slowed him in practice this week.
Coach Pete Carroll said Lockett was able to get some work Friday and should be able to go against the 49ers. Lockett was tackled awkwardly in last Sunday’s game at Minnesota.
Seattle expects to be without tight end Gerald Everett, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Carroll said defensive ends Benson Mayowa (neck) and Alton Robinson (knee) would be game-time decisions for Sunday.