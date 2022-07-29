NFL notes: Metcalf agrees to three-year extension with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. — While speculation about DK Metcalf‘s future lingered in national NFL circles throughout the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks expressed confidence at every turn that a deal would eventually get done.

Those expectations came true Thursday as Metcalf agreed to a three-year, $72 million deal with the Seahawks that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

A league source confirmed the deal to The Seattle Times. It was first reported by ESPN and the NFL Network, which each reported that the contract also includes a $30 million signing bonus — the highest ever for a receiver — and $58.2 million guaranteed overall.

The record signing bonus likely helped get the two sides over the finish line to get the deal completed with Metcalf.

The signing bonus tops the previous receiver record of $28 million that Washington gave Terry McLaurin last month. McLaurin signed a three-year deal worth up to $69.6 million with $53.1 million fully guaranteed and some close to the situation had speculated that contract could be a template for what the Seahawks would end up giving Metcalf.

Metcalf has played all 49 regular-season games in his three-year Seattle career in which he has already established himself as one of the best receivers in team history. His 3,170 receiving yards are the most for any player in the first three years of a career in franchise history, and he set a franchise single-season record with 1,303 yards in 2020, a year in which he was also named to the Pro Bowl and as a second-team All-Pro.

Wright steps away after 11-year career

Eleven-year NFL veteran K.J. Wright announced his retirement a day after signing a one-day contract with the Seahawks so that he could step away from the game with the team that drafted him in the fourth round of the 2011 draft.

He grew into being a stalwart for the best teams in Seattle’s history, a Pro Bowl selection and 10-year anchor as part of the Seahawks’ defense.

Wright arrived in Seattle before the Seahawks ascended to being a dominant force in the NFC, playing in consecutive Super Bowls and winning the first title in franchise history, in 2013, with one of the more dominant defenses in recent history.

A 33-year-old native of Olive Branch, Miss., Wright is third on Seattle’s all-time tackles list with 934 behind only his longtime teammate and good friend Bobby Wagner and Eugene Robinson. He also finishes with 15 playoff games for the Seahawks, third in team history behind the 16 of Wagner and quarterback Russell Wilson.

Jets sign Alexander for depth on defense

Kwon Alexander is reuniting with Robert Saleh and providing the New York Jets’ linebacker corps with a veteran presence.

Alexander, 27, signed a one-year deal Friday, a move that came after the team worked him out during the offseason.

Alexander spent last season and part of 2020 with New Orleans after 1½ years in San Francisco with Saleh as his defensive coordinator. He was drafted in the fourth round out of LSU in 2015 by Tampa Bay, where he played his first four seasons. Alexander was selected for the Pro Bowl after his third season in 2017.

Bears: Center Lucas Patrick is out indefinitely because of a right hand injury, leaving a retooled offensive line without an important piece. Coach Matt Eberflus said there is no timetable for his return.

Broncos: Derek Wolfe retired Friday, saying a hip injury that required a second operation last month made it too hard to spend an 11th year in the league. The 32 year old, who was released by Baltimore in June with an injury settlement, signed a one-day deal with the Broncos so he could retire in Denver, where he spent eight seasons and won a Super Bowl after being picked in the second round of the draft out of Cincinnati in 2012.

Wolfe played in 122 games in nine seasons, starting all but six of them, and he collected 350 tackles, 81 quarterback hits and 34 sacks. He added 28 tackles and 3½ sacks in seven playoff games, five of them with the Broncos.

Jaguars: A day after undrafted rookie Andrew Mevis badly missed three field-goal attempts during training camp practice, Jacksonville waived him and signed free agent Elliott Fry on Friday.

Fry will now compete with Ryan Santoso for Jacksonville’s kicking job.

Seahawks: Seattle will be without safety Jamal Adams for an unknown period after he left training camp to seek additional medical opinions about the surgically repaired fingers on his left hand. Adams participated in the first day of training camp Wednesday but was absent on Day 2. Coach Pete Carroll said Adams “wasn’t right” and left to visit specialists.