NFL notes: Nagy makes Fields No. 1 Bears quarterback

Bears quarterback Justin Fields was 11 of 17 for 209 yards passing in his first home start this past Sunday, and will now continue to start.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy had a plan to develop Justin Fields and resisted making the rookie his team’s starting quarterback from the start of offseason practices.
Nagy has changed his mind and on Wednesday made Fields the team’s starting quarterback going forward.
“I told you the last couple of weeks we’ve had some good conversations internally,” Nagy said. “It’s helped us in the last couple weeks.
“Continuing that process this week it’s led to making the decision to move with Justin as the starter.”
On Monday, Nagy had said Fields was still the backup and playing only because of Andy Dalton‘s knee injury. But on Tuesday he told both quarterbacks of the change and announced it Wednesday. Dalton will return to practice this week after suffering a bone bruise to his left knee and will be the backup.
“I would say I was a little bit surprised, but I mean, not really crazy surprised, but definitely a little bit of surprise,” Fields said. “I feel like he was pretty straightforward with me and Andy.
“And I think my teammates believe in me, so just grateful for the opportunity and just trying to get ready to work.”
Fields experienced a dreadful start, going 6 of 20 for 68 yards and taking nine sacks in Week 3 against Cleveland. In his first home start on Sunday he completed 11 of 17 passes for 209 yards, including a 64-yarder to Darnell Mooney.
“We’ve been patient with this, we’ve grown with him, we’re proud of Justin,” Nagy said. “He’s been a great teammate from the very beginning.”
The Bears signed the veteran Dalton in free agency and traded up to No. 11 from No. 20 in the first round of the draft to pick Fields, and Nagy had said all along the job was Dalton’s until coaches felt Fields was ready.
Then came the knee injury to Dalton in the first half against Cincinnati in Week 2.
“The plan and the process that we had going into this was important to understand, and then when Andy unfortunately got hurt with his knee, that sped the process up,” Nagy said.
Panthers trade for former All-Pro Gilmore
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said he’d be “in on every deal” at his introductory press conference, he wasn’t joking.
The Panthers began to hear rumors Tuesday night that the Patriots were interested in parting ways with former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was in the final year of his contract and was looking for a new deal.
The Panthers contacted the Patriots Wednesday morning, and by the afternoon a deal had been made.
In exchange for Gilmore, 31, the Panthers gave the New England Patriots a 2023 sixth-round pick.
Gilmore was set to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list after coming back from a quad injury he suffered last year.
However, because he was traded, Gilmore will stay on the PUP list and can’t practice until after Week 6 — ahead of the Panthers’ game at the New York Giants.
The Panthers expect Gilmore to be available by then.
LB Collins returning for third stint with Pats
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Another ex-Patriot is returning to New England.
Free agent linebacker Jamie Collins agreed to a new deal with the Patriots on Wednesday, according to his agent David Canter.
Collins signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Lions in 2020, but was released on Sept. 28. He’ll take the spot on the 53-man roster that opened up after the team placed reserve defensive lineman Henry Anderson on injured reserve with a pectoral injury.
This will be Collins’ third stint with New England. He was drafted by the Patriots in the second round in 2013 and spent the first three seasons with them before being dealt to Cleveland in 2016. He re-signed with the Browns in 2017 before being cut and re-signed by the Patriots in 2019.
Collins joins several former Patriots who are on at least their second stint with the team, including linebacker Kyle Van Noy, running back Brandon Bolden, offensive lineman Trent Brown and quarterback Brian Hoyer.
He has 25 1/2 sacks in his career and is expected to provide some support at linebacker after Ja’Whaun Bentley suffered a shoulder injury that caused him to miss last week’s loss to Tampa Bay.
Broncos: Denver coach Vic Fangio said concussed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was able to lift weights and attend meetings Wednesday and might even be back at practice Thursday.
Drew Lock played the second half Sunday against Baltimore after Bridgewater took a shot to his chin from Ravens rookie linebacker Odafe Oweh just before halftime of the Broncos’ 23-7 loss.
Lock did not meet with the media Wednesday as the starting quarterback usually does, another sign that points toward Bridgewater having a decent chance of playing this weekend when the Broncos (3-1) travel to Pittsburgh (1-3).
Browns: Linebacker Anthony Walker was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday after sitting out the past three games with a hamstring injury. As long as he doesn’t have any setbacks, Walker will likely be activated later this week to play against the Chargers.
Falcons: Ends Jadeveon Clowney (elbow) and Takk McKinley (ankle/knee), cornerback Denzel Ward (neck), nickel back Troy Hill (toe), and linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen) all missed practice and their status for this week’s game is unclear.
Coach Kevin Stefanski did rule out Greg Newsome II (calf).
Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger said the hip injury he sustained in the loss in Green Bay looks ugly and could affect his throwing mechanics in Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
He did not say when he was injured against the Packers, but he did say he intends to play against the Broncos.