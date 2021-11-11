NFL Notes: New contracts for Cam Newton, Odell Beckham Jr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Superman has returned.
Whether or not Cam Newton can rescue the Carolina Panthers’ sinking season remains to be seen.
The Panthers (4-5) signed Newton to a one-year contract, bringing him back to the franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2011 — and later cut him prior to the 2020 season after he lost eight straight games as a starter.
The deal is worth $10 million, including $4.5 million in fully guaranteed money and a $1.5 million roster bonus, according to a person familiar with the situation.
“A healthy Cam Newton is a special player,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said.
Carolina was in need of a quarterback after an MRI on Monday revealed starter Sam Darnold would miss at least four weeks with a incomplete fracture of his right shoulder blade. Rhule said he called Newton on Tuesday night to gauge his interest in returning to Carolina, and the quarterback was excited about the possibility.
Rams add OBJ for playoff push
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams on Thursday, choosing Los Angeles and its burgeoning super team over several potential free-agent destinations.
The Browns released Beckham on Monday midway through his third season in Cleveland. He cleared waivers Tuesday with no team willing to pick up the $7.25 million he was owed under his last contract, freeing the five-time 1,000-yard wideout to sign with any team.
After considering his options, Beckham elected to join NFL yards passing leader Matthew Stafford and coach Sean McVay in the league’s most productive passing offense.
The three-time Pro Bowl selection will play alongside NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp — who has 74 catches for 1,019 yards and 10 TDs, all tops in the league — and starters Robert Woods (556 yards) and second-year pro Van Jefferson (443 yards). One of those three receivers is likely to see less playing time after Beckham joins the Rams.
Packers-Seahawks
matchup hinges on QBs
The status of each team’s starting quarterback is the center of attention as the Seattle Seahawks attempt to beat the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field for the first time in over two decades.
Seattle’s Russell Wilson is practicing again after missing three games with an injured finger on his throwing hand that required surgery.
Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing, but has expressed optimism he will play Sunday after a positive COVID-19 test prevented him from joining the Packers last week. The earliest Rodgers could rejoin his teammates is Saturday.
Elsewhere
Browns: The Browns remain hopeful star running back Nick Chubb will play this week at New England despite testing positive for COVID-19. After having five players test positive with coronavirus this week, the Browns had no new cases Thursday.
Cowboys: Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory will be out multiple weeks after he suffered a calf strain in practice on Wednesday, coach Mike McCarthy said.
Dolphins: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa did not start Thursday night against Baltimore as he continued to be limited by a fractured finger on his throwing hand. The game ended too late to make this edition.