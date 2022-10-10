NFL notes: Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule‘s inability to get the franchise “over the hump.”

Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season.

Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020, when he made the jump from Baylor to the pros.

Defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach Steve Wilks will serve as interim coach.

Tepper said in April he would be patient with Rhule, saying it takes time to build a winner in the NFL.

“It’s a funny thing, that thing called patience,” Tepper said Monday during a 30-minute news conference. “If you ask the average fan out there, they would think I was ridiculously patient. ... I think you have to show the right amount of patience and [look at] the progress that is being made. Are we winning more? Are we progressing in different ways? In all of those situations we spoke of, it hasn’t been that.”

Two of Rhule’s longtime assistants — defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley — also were fired. Both coaches previously worked for Rhule at Temple and Baylor.

The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday’s 37-15 loss to San Francisco — their 11th defeat in the last 12 games.

Rhule’s teams went 5-11 in 2020 and 5-12 last year. The Panthers hoped Rhule could turn things around in his third year as he did at Baylor and at Temple before that.

In other Panthers news, Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield has been diagnosed with a high left ankle sprain suffered Sunday and is expected to miss several games, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person, who said Mayfield is expected to get a second opinion, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the team has not yet released details of the injury.

The NFL Network was first to report the news.

P.J. Walker is expected to start Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Browns: Looking to fix a defense with problems galore, Cleveland acquired former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones on Monday in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Browns sent a sixth-round pick in 2024 to Atlanta for Jones, a six-year veteran, along with a seventh-round pick in two years.

Jones opened the season on injured reserve after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. And while he hasn’t played in the regular season, he’s expected to be ready soon.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Jones has made 83 career starts. He was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and has been highly productive throughout his career. He started 16 games last season and made 137 tackles, one shy of his career high.

Niners: San Francisco lost starting cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to a season-ending knee injury, safety Jimmie Ward to a broken hand, star edge rusher Nick Bosa to an injured groin and kicker Robbie Gould to a bruised knee in Sunday’s game against Carolina.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would know more about how long Ward will be out after he has surgery this week. Bosa and Gould will test out their injuries this week to see if they can avoid missing time, but the Niners will bring in kickers for tryouts just in case.

Seahawks: Seattle will be without running back Rashaad Penny for the rest of the season after suffering a broken fibula in his lower left leg in Sunday’s loss to New Orleans.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said on his radio show on KIRO-AM Monday that Penny suffered the fracture and also has a significant high ankle sprain. The two injuries combined will require surgery that will end Penny’s season after just five games.

Penny was hurt early in the third quarter when he was tackled from behind on a 6-yard run near the sideline. He eventually reached the sideline without putting any weight on the leg and was taken by a cart to the locker room.

Steelers: Pittsburgh’s top pass-rushing threat, T.J. Watt, had arthroscopic knee surgery, which is expected to further delay his return while being sidelined by a pectoral injury.