NFL notes: Rams waive Jackson after disappointing 7-game stay

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have released disgruntled receiver DeSean Jackson after just seven games with his hometown team.
Jackson will be available on the waiver wire Wednesday, general manager Les Snead said Tuesday. The Rams spent the past five days trying to find a trade partner for the 14-year NFL veteran, and he didn’t suit up for Los Angeles’ blowout win at Houston.
Jackson, who turns 35 on Dec. 1, asked to leave the Rams last week after making just eight catches for 221 yards and a touchdown in his first seven games with Los Angeles. The Rams signed him to an incentive-weighted, one-year contract with a guaranteed $2.75 million salary last spring to reunite him with Sean McVay, his offensive coordinator in Washington.
The Rams wanted Jackson to be the defense-stretching deep threat they lacked last season, and he filled that role well when he was on the field. But Jackson’s playing time was infrequent, with second-year pro Van Jefferson taking about three-quarters of the Rams’ offensive snaps alongside Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, who rarely leave the field for Matthew Stafford‘s prolific passing offense.
Titans sign Peterson to help replace Henry
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Titans have signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson to help replace NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.
The Titans announced Tuesday they signed Peterson to the practice squad. This is the sixth NFL team for Peterson, 36, who had been unsigned since finishing last season with Detroit. Tennessee plans to add him to the active roster with the Titans (6-2) visiting the Rams (7-1) on Sunday night.
Henry was scheduled for surgery Tuesday for his injured right foot. The Titans placed him on injured reserve Monday.
Tennessee also signed running back D’Onta Foreman and two others — DB Nate Brooks and DL Niles Scott — to the practice squad.
Raiders’ Ruggs to face DUI case in fatal crash
LAS VEGAS — Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said.
According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when it crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.
The Toyota caught fire and the driver died, police said. She was not immediately identified.
Ruggs, 22, “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death.
Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized. Ruggs’ injuries were described by officials as not life-threatening. His female passenger was not immediately identified.
Charges were not immediately filed. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was aware of the crash and would await results of the police investigation.
The Raiders released a statement saying the team is aware of the crash involving Ruggs. “We are devastated by the loss of life and our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family,” the team said. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy issued a statement saying, “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.”
Ruggs is a second-year wide receiver who was taken 12th overall in the 2020 draft after a productive three-year career at Alabama. He has 24 catches for a team-high 469 yards and two touchdowns this season.
49ers: San Francisco has acquired defensive lineman Charles Omenihu from the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.
Omenihu was originally drafted in the fifth round by Houston in 2019. He has played in 35 games with 41 tackles, seven sacks, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles. He has 11 tackles this season.
Chiefs: Kansas City acquired edge rusher Melvin Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler, from the Steelers Tuesday. The move gives Kansas City’s struggling defense some much-needed help and gives the 32-year-old Ingram a chance to start over. Ingram signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in July but saw his playing time decrease in recent weeks. He sat out last Sunday’s win over Cleveland with what the team called a groin injury amid reports that Ingram was hoping to be traded elsewhere.
Kansas City on Tuesday also traded veteran right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets in exchange for veteran tight end Dan Brown (James Madison). After opting out the 2020 season to help fight on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic in his native Canada, Duvernay-Tardif returned to Kansas City this season. But he lost his starting job to rookie Trey Smith and was designated as healthy but inactive for the Chiefs’ first seven games.
Jets: New York has hired John Beck, rookie Zach Wilson’s personal quarterback coach, as a full-time assistant.
Beck began working with the team last week and was on the sideline wearing team gear and a headset during the Jets’ 34-31 victory over Cincinnati on Sunday, led by Mike White’s stunning performance.
Wilson, who is sidelined with a sprained knee ligament, has worked with Beck for a few years. The two even met up in Utah during the Jets’ bye-week break two weeks ago.
The 40-year-old Beck had never previously been an NFL coach, but has become one of the game’s leading personal quarterback gurus while working with several pro passers at his 3DQB facility in Huntington Beach, Cal.
Packers: Green Bay has released Jaylon Smith less than a month after signing the former Cowboys linebacker.
Smith’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed Tuesday that the 26-year-old Smith has been released. ESPN first reported the move.
Smith joined the Packers on Oct. 7, one day after the Cowboys released him. Smith had led the Cowboys in tackles in 2019 and 2020, but he never came close to making that kind of impact with Green Bay.
He played a total of 27 defensive snaps in two games with the Packers. The Packers left Smith inactive for their 24-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday even though he hadn’t appeared on the injury report all week.
Panthers: Carolina has agreed to terms with undrafted free-agent quarterback Josh Love to join its practice squad, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
The move provides the Panthers some depth at quarterback with Sam Darnold in the NFL concussion protocol and his status unclear for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. P.J. Walker would start if Darnold doesn’t play.
The only other healthy quarterback the Panthers have is James Morgan, who also is on the practice squad. Love has never played in the NFL. He played in 41 games at San Jose State, where he threw for 7,206 yards with 43 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.