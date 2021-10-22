NFL notes: Virus keeps Kingsbury from practice as Cards prep for Texans

Jones back, Kingsbury still out for Arizona
TEMPE, Ariz. — Linebacker Chandler Jones was back at the Arizona’s practice facility on Friday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury was not.
The undefeated Cardinals are still sifting through COVID-19 issues as they prepare to face the Houston Texans on Sunday. Arizona’s trying to push to 7-0 for the first time since 1974.
Kingsbury, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner, Jones and defensive linemen Zach Allen and Corey Peters all missed last week’s 37-14 win over the Cleveland Browns after testing positive on the virus. So far, only Turner and Jones have returned.
Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Kingsbury is “getting better by the day” and the team is still hoping he’d be cleared by Sunday. Joseph added that if Kingsbury’s not available, the Cardinals would go with a similar plan as last week’s game in Cleveland, where Joseph was in charge of the defense and assistant receivers coach Spencer Whipple called the offensive plays.
Kingsbury has been able to handle all the offensive meetings virtually from his home.
Jones was out for more than a week after being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Oct. 12. The 31-year-old edge rusher had five sacks in the season opener against Tennesee, which earned him NFC defensive-player-of-the-week honors.
Kingsbury said last week that Jones was experiencing symptoms from the virus. It’s unclear if he’ll play against the Texans.
Garoppolo set
to play for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jimmy Garoppolo made it through the week of practice completely healthy and will start at quarterback Sunday for San Francisco but the 49ers could be missing left tackle Trent Williams.
Garoppolo left a game against Seattle on Oct. 3 with a injured calf and missed the following game. But he was able to heal during the bye week and coach Kyle Shanahan said he is 100% heading into the game against the Colts.
Niners rookie backup quarterback Trey Lance will miss the game with a sprained left knee but is expected back next week.
Williams’ status remains in doubt after he reinjured an ankle that he first hurt during the game against Arizona on Oct. 10. Williams didn’t practice the rest of the week after aggravating the injury Monday and is listed as doubtful for the game.
If Williams can’t play, rookie fifth-rounder Jaylon Moore will start in his place.
Keenum, Johnson lead Browns past Broncos
CLEVELAND — Case Keenum stepped in for an injured Mayfield and made the most of his first start in two years, third-string back D’Ernest Johnson rushed for 146 yards and Cleveland overcame a short week and a long list of injuries to beat the Denver Broncos 17-14 on Thursday night.
Keenum didn’t put up impressive stats (21 of 33 for 199 yards), but threw a touchdown pass and did enough — as did Cleveland’s maligned defense — to get the Browns (4-3) a much-needed victory.
They survived without Baker Mayfield, who sat out with a shoulder injury and could miss more time.
Bears: Chicago placed veteran tight end Jimmy Graham on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has just one catch for 11 yards. He joins running back Damien Williams and linebacker Robert Quinn on the COVID list.
Williams missed last week’s loss to Green Bay, and Quinn — second on the team to Khalil Mack with 5½ sacks — was placed on the list on Tuesday.
Mack (foot), defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin) and receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) practiced Friday on a limited basis. All three were listed as questionable for Sunday, when the Bears the Buccaneers.
Bengals: Cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle) and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (illness) are questionable for Sunday’s game at Baltimore.
Buccaneers: Second-leading tackler Lavonte David (ankle) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) will not play against Chicago,. They’ll be joined on the sideline by tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and receiver Antonio Brown (ankle).
Additionally, edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, still battling lingering hand/shoulder issues, was held out of practice by Arians but could play, the coach indicated. On the positive side, safety Antoine Winfield — who practiced for the third consecutive day Friday — has passed his concussion protocol and is cleared for action.
Falcons: Defensive end Dante Fowler will miss Sunday’s game at Miami with a knee injury. Fowler was ruled out Friday after not practicing this week.
Fowler started the first five games for Atlanta (2-3). He has two sacks, two forced fumbles, three quarterback hits and a total of 12 tackles.
The Falcons also listed cornerback Avery Williams as doubtful with an ailing hamstring.
Giants: Saquon Barkley (sprained left ankle), Kenny Golladay (hyperextended right knee) and Kadarius Toney (right ankle) officially will sit out against Carolina. That’s on top of left tackle Andrew Thomas going on injured reserve earlier in the week.
A slew of other offensive weapons are questionable, too: tight end Evan Engram (calf) and wide receivers John Ross (hamstring), Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring). Also, defensive tackle Danny Shelton (pec) is doubtful.
Jets: Linebacker C.J. Mosley is doubtful after not practicing all week with a hamstring injury. Tight end Tyler Kroft was ruled out with an injured back. Running back Tevin Coleman is questionable with a hamstring injury that occurred Friday.
Ravens: Baltimore has ruled out running back Latavius Murray and receiver Sammy Watkins against Cincinnati.
Murray has an ankle injury from last weekend’s win over the L.A. Chargers. Watkins missed that game and still has a thigh issue.
Center Bradley Bozeman (back), linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) and tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) are questionable after being limited in practice this week.
Titans: Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan will not play against Kansas City as he recovers from a concussion.
The Titans also declared Friday that wide receiver Chester Rogers, who ranks second in the NFL averaging 13.3 yards per punt return, and linebacker Monty Rice won’t play.
Lewan was carted off the field Monday night in the Titans’ win over Buffalo. The three-time Pro Bowl tackle did not practice all week.
But Tennessee activated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern off the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Wide receiver Julio Jones is questionable with a hamstring problem, along with outside linebacker Bud Dupree, who did not practice Friday with a knee injury that limited him Thursday. Running back Jeremy McNichols (ankle) and safety Amani Hooker (groin) also are questionable.
Receiver A.J. Brown will play after practicing fully Friday. He didn’t practice the past two days still dealing with the effects of food poisoning.
— The Associated Press