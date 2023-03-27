PHOENIX — NFL owners are some of the richest and most powerful people in the world, used to calling their own shots and dictating action.

As the Washington Commanders sale process winds down, the NFL has kept a tight lid on information and opinions, lest disclosures interfere with a delicate situation as Dan Snyder voluntarily sells the team he has owned since 1999.

Monday at the league's annual meeting, two of the league's most influential owners weighed in.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft indicated what has been widely reported: that a potential sale is imminent. But he did not go much farther.

"I don't have a stance," he told reporters at the Biltmore hotel. "I believe that something is close to happening. I don't know that for sure. We'll wait and see what happens."

Across the lawn, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, a longtime friend of Dan and Tanya Snyder, told reporters the sale process would not be completed before the meetings conclude on Wednesday.

Jones said his friendship with the Snyders is "more formal" because of the two NFL investigations and other issues over the past two years, but added that it's "not really strained in any way."

A handful of finalists have emerged in the bidding, led by D.C. native Josh Harris, though it remains unknown whether Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos will be allowed to submit a bid.

Jones said his primary interest was in ensuring the Commanders franchise remain "a national treasure" given its position in the nation's capital.

Jones, who has done as much as anybody in the NFL to produce additional revenue for the league, no doubt also has an eye on a showpiece stadium in Washington, something Snyder was never able to get across the finish line.

Jones has long expressed that interest, including in comments he made to Richmond The Times-Dispatch in 2019.

"I do think [Snyder] is in one of the greatest, if not the greatest, sports towns," Jones said at the time.

"They're the nation's capital. And the NFL wants to and can shine like a new penny, for everybody to see, out of the nation's capital. And Dan's got the talent — I'm talking about his talent — and he's got the drive and the want-to to have them have some better days."

That stadium hunt fizzled out last year when Virginia legislators tabled an initiative that would have provided taxpayer support, though it is likely interest would be revived, potentially in a major way, under new ownership.

11 key dates in the timeline of Dan Snyder, Commanders NOVEMBER 2020 AUGUST 2020 FEBRUARY-MARCH 2021 JULY 2021 OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2021 JANUARY-FEBRUARY 2022 JUNE 2022 JULY 2022 OCTOBER 2022 NOVEMBER 2022