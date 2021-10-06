NFL Players Association asks for info on DEA raid at Washington facility; Ron Rivera says he was at car wash when it happened

ASHBURN - Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera said he was away from the team facility getting his car washed last Friday when DEA agents arrived to investigate team trainer Ryan Vermillion.

Rivera made the statement on his weekly radio appearance with "The Sports Junkies" on 106.7 The Fan in Washington.

Vermillion also had his Ashburn residence searched. He was not at the facility Wednesday, after being placed on administrative leave last week.

The team has said the investigation is unrelated to team activities, describing it as an "ongoing criminal investigation" into Vermillion in a statement.

The DEA has not responded to requests for comment; the NFL declined comment.

The NFL Players Association released a statement on Wednesday afternoon calling for more info.

"Our union has sent the NFL a formal request for information about the reports regarding the DEA raid of the work office and home of a senior medical staff member of the Washington Football Team," the statement read. "We believe this situation directly impacts player health and safety."

At Wednesday's practice longtime team trainer Bubba Tyer was on the sidelines.