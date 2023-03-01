Ahead of free agency, NFL players ranked each of the 32 teams as a guide to other players considering where to play.

The Washington Commanders ranked dead last, and received an "F-minus" in three of the eight categories ranked.

"If knowledge is really power, then providing players with information about each club (will) not only help them make important career decisions, but it (will) also help raise the standards across each club," wrote NFL Players Association president JC Tretter.

The report was compiled by anonymously surveying all players who played for each team during the 2022 season.

The Commanders' facilities in Ashburn have often been derided by players, many of whom note that they had nicer offerings when they played college football.

As the team has searched for a new stadium, it has said that a new training facility will be a part of that complex.

The eight categories ranked were:

Treatment of Families: Washington received an "F" in this category.

Food service/nutrition: Players gave the Commanders a "D+" here

Weight room: This was given a "C+"

Strength coaches: The coaches received an "A+." Many of them were brought in by coach Ron Rivera when he joined.

Training room: This received an "F-"

Training staff: The Commanders hired a new head trainer this year after the previous one, Ryan Vermillion, left after a DEA investigation into the team's prescription-issuing habits. They were given a "D."

Locker room: The team's locker room received an "F-." Only 35% of players felt they had a sufficient amount of personal space.

Team travel: Washington players rated this category an "F-."

In the report, the NFLPA wrote of Washington: "Players had significantly more concerns with each area of the facility than the player respondents on any other team. For example, they were the team most consistently identified as having an understaffed training room."

They also added: "The Commanders are one of six teams in the NFL that make a segment of their players have roommates before games and one of seven teams in the NFL that do not offer their players first class seats (on flights)."

Division rivals Philadelphia received mostly As and Bs, the Dallas Cowboys also received high marks, as did the New York Giants.

The Arizona Cardinals were ranked second-to-last, with the report noting that the team deducts the cost of provided dinner from players' paychecks if they eat.

