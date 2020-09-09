NFL Preview: Dwayne Haskins' job this year is simple - make sure Washington can't draft Trevor Lawrence

Now, the cold glass of water. Haskins is better, but the on-field product will take some time to catch up. He's making good decisions most of the time, but his bad decisions during camp still turned into interceptions and sacks, not incompletions and throwaways.

Rivera is willing to accept growing pains as long as he continues to see steady development out of Haskins, which he has so far. Haskins himself has come to realize how important he is to the young players around him.

"The energy I feel I bring to practice is way better than it was last year," he observed. "Just my demeanor overall, just me having more confidence in myself to go do what I need to do to be the leader of this football team ... and having a coach that believes in me is something that's propelled me to have even more confidence out there."

Ultimately, Haskins won't be judged on wins and losses this year. But in a season where Washington will be among the league's worst teams, he must win enough games that the team doesn't pick No. 1 overall.

That pick will be Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, perhaps the most highly anticipated prospect since Andrew Luck. If Rivera has the ability to pick Lawrence, he'll have to do it.