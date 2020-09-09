NFL Preview: Dwayne Haskins' job this year is simple - make sure Washington can't draft Trevor Lawrence

ASHBURN - Asked Tuesday what success would mean this season, Dwayne Haskins gave a thoughtful answer that touched on a number of key things.
He spoke about becoming more of a leader, throwing fewer interceptions, winning more games and improving his on-field demeanor.
Haskins, of course, is correct. But the answer is also much simpler.
Dwayne Haskins' job this year is to do well enough that Washington can't draft Trevor Lawrence next spring.
This will be a rough year for the Washington Football Team (prediction later in the column - it's not pretty). New coach Ron Rivera has prioritized young players with potential over quick fixes that could help the team win a few more games in 2020.
It's a luxury few NFL coaches have, and one Rivera is wise to take advantage of.
The most important of those young players is Haskins, the second-year quarterback from Ohio State who was dropped into an immensely unfair situation last year, but did his part to make things miserable as well.
Then-coach Jay Gruden didn't want any part of Haskins, and rushed him into action unprepared midway through the season. After finally finding his footing, Haskins then sullied one of the few bright spots of the season, missing the kneel-down play while taking selfies with fans.
That's in the past, though. Rivera offered a blank slate, and Haskins has taken advantage of it with one of the most dramatic offseason transformations I've ever seen.
One of the first things Rivera did was consult with Haskins' college coach, Urban Meyer, on how to get the most out of the talented young quarterback. The answer was to challenge him - so Rivera told Haskins what he wanted him to do this offseason, and didn't make any promises about potential playing time.
Haskins responded by getting into the best shape of his career, organizing offseason workouts with his teammates and working with private coaches to ensure he was ready for camp.
What Rivera didn't share with Haskins was that he was monitoring something else as well. Rivera, who acknowledges his lack of tech savvy, asked his daughter to send him every social media post that Haskins made.
"When he was putting stuff out, I was paying attention to it," Rivera said.
He came away pleased with what he saw.
"He wants to be good," Rivera said. "He has the desire and the drive to be good. It’s a lot along the lines of what Meyer told me when I talked to him. He told me: ‘Look, Dwayne needs to be challenged because Dwayne wants to be good. If you give him a goal in mind, something that gets him going in driving him, you’ll get that from him.’"
Now, the cold glass of water. Haskins is better, but the on-field product will take some time to catch up. He's making good decisions most of the time, but his bad decisions during camp still turned into interceptions and sacks, not incompletions and throwaways.
Rivera is willing to accept growing pains as long as he continues to see steady development out of Haskins, which he has so far. Haskins himself has come to realize how important he is to the young players around him.
"The energy I feel I bring to practice is way better than it was last year," he observed. "Just my demeanor overall, just me having more confidence in myself to go do what I need to do to be the leader of this football team ... and having a coach that believes in me is something that's propelled me to have even more confidence out there."
Ultimately, Haskins won't be judged on wins and losses this year. But in a season where Washington will be among the league's worst teams, he must win enough games that the team doesn't pick No. 1 overall.
That pick will be Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, perhaps the most highly anticipated prospect since Andrew Luck. If Rivera has the ability to pick Lawrence, he'll have to do it.
Anything else, and the options at QB won't look as appealing as continuing to work and build with Haskins.
A potential best-case scenario for Washington is a strong year for Haskins, and a top-5 pick that is used on Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, giving Haskins the protection he desperately needs.
That's in the future, though. Right now it's time for a season, and a season prediction.
The schedule does no favors to Washington. Four games against the NFC West are likely to be four losses. The team also faces Dallas and Philly twice, two teams that are significantly better.
Even if Rivera can scratch out a home win against a division rival, that's 1-7 before accounting for games against the Ravens, Steelers and Lions.
My pick: 4-12. Haskins does well enough to become the quarterback of the future, and a rough start to the Rivera era is forgotten as Washington begins to turn the corner in future years.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD