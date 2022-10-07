NFL roundup: Wilson shoulders blame as Broncos fall 12-9 to Colts in OT

DENVER — Russell Wilson had a chance to put the game away late.

He threw an interception in the end zone.

The Denver Broncos quarterback had another shot to win the game in overtime.

He threw a game-ending incompletion on fourth-and-short while never looking at an uncovered receiver.

Brought in for moments such as this — and rewarded with a $245 million extension before taking his first snap in Denver — Wilson (Collegiate) couldn’t deliver in a 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night.

“I let the team down tonight,” said Wilson, who threw two interceptions, including one that set up Indy’s game-tying field goal with 5 seconds left in regulation. “When you play this game, the one thing you’re going to know is that you’re going to go through adversity.”

Once again, Wilson and offense struggled to stay on the field, much less find the end zone. This has become a recurring theme for the Broncos (2-3), who are averaging just 15 points a game.

The turning point Thursday occurred just before the two-minute warning. Leading by a field goal, the Broncos faced third-and-4 at the Indy 13. A field goal seemed assured, which, in this low-scoring affair, loomed large.

Instead of running the ball, though, the Broncos tried to put the game away. But Wilson’s pass was picked off in the end zone by Stephon Gilmore. It allowed the Colts to drive down and tie it on Chase McLaughlin’s 31-yard field goal with 5 seconds remaining.

“Just can’t throw that,” Wilson said. “Got to throw it out of bounds if he’s not there.”

In overtime, after Indy turned the opening possession into a field goal, the Broncos quickly moved the ball deep into Indy territory again.

On fourth-and-1 at the 5, however, Wilson overlooked a wide-open KJ Hamler and instead tried to force the ball to Courtland Sutton in the end zone. It was broken up by Gilmore.

“It’s on me,” Wilson said. “The one thing I know is I’ve gone through tough times before, gone through obstacles, gone through challenges. Gone through highs and gone through lows, lot of highs, lot of highs. Several lows.

“No one’s ever going to get me discouraged — ever.”

Broncos rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett made sure the game was in the hands of Wilson. Maybe it was a lesson learned from a season-opening loss at Seattle when the Broncos skipped a fourth-and-short to try a 64-yard field goal by Brandon McManus. It veered left, and the Broncos trudged away 17-16 losers in Wilson’s harsh homecoming.

Now, it’s all Wilson all the time.

“It starts with me, to get him in that rhythm with all of the wide receivers and tight ends,” Hackett said. “Again, there were a couple of opportunities. I think we had a couple of drops again, a couple of penalties. We keep continually hurting ourselves, and I think that’s the thing that’s frustrating.”

Bills: Buffalo ruled out starting safety Jordan Poyer and starting tight end Dawson Knox against Pittsburgh this weekend.

Poyer, who leads the NFL with four interceptions, will miss his second game in three weeks, this time due to an injury to his ribs. Knox will miss his first game this season due to foot and hamstring injuries. Also ruled out for a second consecutive week were cornerback Christian Benford (broken hand), and backup receivers Jake Kumerow (high ankle sprain) and Jamison Crowder (broken ankle).

On the bright side, receiver Isaiah McKenzie (concussion) practiced fully Friday and is listed as questionable. Also questionable are defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

Broncos: Denver lost two more starters to season-ending injuries when medical tests Friday morning revealed left tackle Garett Bolles (lower leg) and cornerback Ronald Darby (ACL) need surgery.

They were injured in Denver’s loss to Indianapolis on Thursday night, just four days after the Broncos lost star running back Javonte Williams for the season to a right knee injury.

Darby was off to a terrific start this season and Bolles was the Broncos’ best offensive lineman. Williams was their leading rusher last year and this year and the Broncos (2-3) lost last year’s leading receiver, Tim Patrick, to a torn ACL in August.

Chargers: Los Angeles receiver Keenan Allen will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury.

The Chargers ruled Allen out for Sunday’s game at Cleveland after he didn’t practice all week. Allen was injured during the first half of the Sept. 11 opener against Las Vegas.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins is questionable with a right quadriceps injury.

Falcons: Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay with a hamstring injury. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards in Atlanta’s first four games. He missed practice all week.

Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser and converted quarterback Feleipe Franks are Atlanta’s options at tight end.

Giants: Quarterback Daniel Jones is expected to start in New York’s game against Green Bay in London after participating fully in practice.

Jones sprained his left ankle last Sunday and was limited in midweek practices before the London trip but didn’t receive an injury status Friday. He moved fluidly in the portion of practice open to the media.

Safety Julian Love also was a full participant at practice and didn’t receive an injury status, clearing the way for his return from a concussion.

Ravens: Baltimore wide receiver Rashod Bateman will miss Sunday night’s game against Cincinnati with of a foot injury. Baltimore will also be without running back Justice Hill (hamstring), linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and guard Ben Cleveland (foot). Tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is questionable.