NFL star Thomas Davis, the first pro athlete to return from 3 torn ACLs, will retire after Washington's season ends

Instead, he responded with one of his best campaigns.

He was also named the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2014, paying tribute to his off-the-field work and character.

That's what led Rivera to bring him to Washington, where the coach's stated goal is to transform the culture.

Davis sees big things in the team's future.

"You see guys buying into some of the things coach Rivera is preaching to us," he said. "I knew coming in what he expected, what he wanted out of us. It just took some time for the guys to adjust and kind of go away from the old ways they were accustomed to.

"I think once guys bought in, you could see the maturation process start to take place with this football team, and I really think the sky is the limit for this team as they move forward. Next year, after they add a few more pieces, I think this is a team that's going to be a playoff contender for years to come."

Davis noted this week's release of quarterback Dwayne Haskins as a sign that Rivera means business.

"If you've got a first-round pick that can be released after two years, than anybody is susceptible to be released at any point, so you've got to make sure you're always doing the right things," he said.