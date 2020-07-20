The unnamed Washington team continued to take its lumps on Monday, with national NFL writer Peter King declaring owner Dan Snyder unfit to own an NFL franchise.
Also, with one week until training camps begin, the team has added an executive to handle two of its most pressing non-football matters, the name change and broadcast operations.
Terry Bateman will be the Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer, freeing up Ron Rivera to coach the football team.
Bateman has been a constant for the Redskins through the years, serving in a variety of similar roles.
He also worked at other projects led by team owner Dan Snyder - he was at Snyder Communications, the company where Snyder initially made his fortune, and also was the CEO of Dick Clark Productions, which Snyder purchased in 2007 and sold five years later.
“Terry Bateman is a man I trust and have worked with for many years,” Snyder said in a statement. “I can’t think of a better individual to help spearhead this organization’s marketing efforts into this new era.”
The press release announcing Bateman's hiring refers to the team only as the "Washington Organization." No timetable has been given for the switch to a new name.
Bateman faces an uphill climb as he attempts to convince sponsors and broadcast partners to stick with the team after an offseason full of bad press.
The culmination of that was Thursday's Washington Post report alleging widespread sexual harassment within the organization. On Monday, Craig Hoffman, who worked at ESPN 980, the D.C. sports station Snyder used to own, wrote that the printed allegations are only the tip of the iceberg, and there are other employees in the organization who also could have been singled out.
Hoffman, in the Washington City Paper, added a story of his own about longtime broadcaster Larry Michael, who resigned last week.
"His pregame routine was sitting in the broadcast booth, headset on and binoculars out focused on cheerleaders and female journalists on the sidelines saying all the kinds of heinous things you think he said," Hoffman wrote.
NBC Sports analyst Peter King, one of the league's most prominent voices over the past two decades, also took Snyder to task, chastising him for failing to take accountability for what happens within his organization.
"The franchise was once an NFL flagship, but in the reign of Snyder, the organization has become football’s New York Knicks—big name, shameful performance, totally irrelevant," he wrote. "One veteran front-office man with another team who knows the franchise well told me that no one wants to work for Snyder (that’s pretty obvious), especially after widely respected NFL business authority Brian Lafemina lasted only eight months with the team before being fired in late 2018. And another former club employee told me the atmosphere around the team in his time there was like a frat house.
"The unfortunate thing if you root for this team is that nothing Snyder has done merits a Donald Sterling-type takeover by the league. You’re stuck with him. It’s a shame. I remember when this team mattered."
