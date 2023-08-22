The Washington Commanders made some history Monday night by beating the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL preseason. That may sound like much. However, it’s the first time the Ravens have lost a preseason game since 2015.

Heading into the game, Baltimore had been riding a historic 24-game preseason winning streak. It was the longest in NFL history, stretching all the way back to Sept. 3, 2015.

It was a statistical oddity that was mostly overlooked due to the exhibition nature of preseason games. If you don’t think the record was impressive, you’re not alone. Just ask Commanders offensive lineman Sam Cosmi.

“I think it’s a stupid record,” Cosmi said to NBC Sports Washington last week. “I mean, who gives a (expletive) about preseason games? If we beat it, great. Well, we’re gonna beat it. So, there we go.”

It turns out Cosmi was right. The Commanders did break the streak as Joey Slye hit a field goal in the closing seconds to secure a 29-28 win.

Since it is the preseason, teams weren’t going all-out for the win. While Washington had starting quarterback Sam Howell out on the field, Baltimore opted to sit their top two starters, Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

But that doesn’t mean the Commanders aren’t celebrating. Washington receiver Jahan Dotson wasn’t shy in describing how good it felt to snap the streak.

“I was sitting in bed watching ESPN all day, and all you could hear about is this streak, the streak,” Dotson said, via ESPN. “So I feel like we just had the biggest preseason W in history. It was definitely pretty cool knowing what they had on the line that we could end that.”

As for the Ravens, they’re not exactly wallowing in misery after losing the streak. However, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh brushed off the idea that preseason wins don’t mean anything.

Sure, the wins don’t count in the record books. But the effort that goes into playing is very real.

“Preseason games that people want to write about — some of you in here — and say they don’t mean anything, because you never played the game, you never were out there in a preseason game, you never were fighting for a spot on the team,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “Yet you have the audacity to say that the effort somebody puts into that to win and fight and win a game like that is meaningless. Tell me that was meaningless.”

With the Ravens’ streak snapped, the longest preseason winning streak now belongs to the Las Vegas Raiders, who have won their last nine preseason matchups.

