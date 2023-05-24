ASHBURN — New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy didn't speak often during Wednesday's OTA session, but when he did, it was heard.

Bieniemy arrived in Washington with a reputation for being a no-nonsense, high-energy coach, and he was as advertised during the team's second on-field practice.

He barked at one player to tuck his shirt in, told quarterback Sam Howell if he threw an interception he expected him to chase down the defensive player, yelled at Jahan Dotson to "make the play" after an end zone drop, and gave a full-unit lecture when he felt the pace dragging.

"We have x amount of time to get this (stuff) right," Bieniemy yelled. "So get in the huddle and go!"

Coach Ron Rivera looked on in approval.

"He doesn't hold in," Rivera said. "He doesn't pull any punches. He's very direct with the players, which has been good."

Center Nick Gates said the fans and media in attendance were getting a taste of what life has been like for the past few weeks during offseason activities.

"He maybe doesn't scream as much in the building, but he's always high tempo, like, it's time to go," Gates said. "We're here to work, so, it's work time."

Fixing the offense could mean the difference between the playoffs and another disappointing season in Washington, which has finished one game out of the postseason each of the last two years.

It's far too early to tell how successful the Bieniemy/Howell pairing will be, but it's become clear that Bieniemy isn't in D.C. to be a figurehead offensive coordinator - he's been given broad latitude to change things, and has taken it upon himself to do so.

More observations:

--Tight end Armani Rogers tore his Achilles during the first practice. The former college quarterback had a breakout rookie season after going undrafted, and his loss, in a non-contact drill, is a tough start to summer practices.

--One immediate difference with Bieniemy: Huddles went quickly during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 time, and once players broke the huddle, they were lined up much quicker than the pace that past practices had been conducted at.

At one point, a stand-in defensive player wasn't ready, and Bieniemy insisted the drill continue. He didn't want to lose the time.

--Bieniemy was hands-on with running back Antonio Gibson, coaching him on how to sell run fakes. He knows the run game, and this is a team that won't be afraid to run the ball this year.

--First-round pick Emmanuel Forbes had an interception off backup QB Jake Fromm, while Percy Butler got one off Howell during a red-zone session.

--With Bieniemy's intensity level, I wanted to ask Rivera if he was concerned about the unit going too hard this early in camp. He interrupted halfway through the question.

"I'm worried about the defensive side," he said. "I mean, those guys are as competitive as it gets, and we've got to manage and maintain"

Rivera's fears are not unfounded. The defensive line, led by Jonathan Allen, goes full speed at all times. On Wednesday, Allen punched the ball away from Brian Robinson well after a play had ended. During camp, it will be important to balance letting the defense build its killer instinct with making sure Howell gets the learning time he needs.

-Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Charles Leno were the notable no-shows for the optional practice. Young recently had the fifth-year option on his contract declined.

"From what I've gotten in our text messages and conversations, he gets it," Rivera said. "He understands, and I really believe he's gonna come in and give us everything he's got."

Leno is the team's projected starting left tackle, but Rivera said he wasn't worried because Leno had run a system similar to what the Commanders are moving to during his time in Chicago.

--Last year's tight ends coach, Juan Castillo, worked with the offensive line during the practice. Ken Zampese and Todd Storm handled the tight ends.