ASHBURN — He's a fifth-round draft pick with one NFL start.

He spends his days learning a complicated offense, watching film of one of the league's best quarterbacks running it.

And he's shouldering the hopes of a fanbase that's been starved for success over the past two decades.

Good luck, Sam Howell.

But it appears that if anybody has been made to survive this moment, it's Howell. The new starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders takes it all in stride, working to build trust as he and his teammates prepare for a make-or-break season.

"I'm just super blessed that people are supporting me," he said. "Obviously, I really don't think I've deserved anything at this point. But I am super thankful to the fans. They've been awesome to me."

Howell surged his way to the job by defeating the Dallas Cowboys in last year's finale.

On Wednesday, he looked like a quarterback who's still finding his way in a new offense, run by new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

He had one practice period of great throws, landing an on-the-nose pass 30 yards downfield. He also threw interceptions. It's all part of the learning process.

It's way too early to determine whether Howell has what it takes to succeed in the NFL, but it's clear Ron Rivera and the coaching staff are going to give him the chance to sink or swim.

The added pressure is that Howell's fate is, to a large extent, Bieniemy and Rivera's fate, in a year that will almost certainly see new ownership take over in Ashburn.

Howell comes to the film room each day and sees clips of Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback who has been running Bieniemy's offense for years.

"I'll watch the film, and Patrick does a heck of a job," he said, perhaps the understatement of the century. "I don't try to go out there and be anybody else. I try to go out there and be the best version of myself."

That version is a quarterback who seems unflappable, as he navigates his way into a starring role on one of the most flappable teams in football.

"That's who he is," running back Brian Robinson Jr. said. "I mean, everybody's a certain type of way. I respect his style. If he's calm, cool, collected and boring, that's his style. That's my guy."

More observations:

-- Robinson had a rough day at practice, getting called out by Bieniemy on a handful of occasions, most notably for missing on his footwork coming out of the backfield. Bieniemy sent Robinson off and brought in Jonathan Williams to finish the drill. Rivera took it upon himself to cool tensions after the workout.

-- It's clear Bieniemy coaches his group hard, but it's also easy to see why that style of coach was appealing to Rivera after subpar returns over the past two seasons.

--Bieniemy, yelling to his unit at one point early in the workout: "This is simple s---. This is the s--- that's gonna win games for us."

--Terry McLaurin and Emmanuel Forbes are already having some fun OTA battles. McLaurin is clearly demanding his respect as a veteran, and Forbes appears equally committed to getting an interception off the Commanders' top offensive talent.

--Buy Cole Turner stock now. The tight end wowed in last year's training camp, and has brought more of the same this year. He had a highlight catch on Tuesday on the sideline over Percy Butler, who played strong defense but was no match for Turner's 6-foot-6 reach and toe tap.

--A simulated possession to end practice ended with the defense making a goal-line stop. Bieniemy's conclusion: "Too many balls on the ground."

--One play in that drive that stood out: McLaurin didn't appear to have a chance at a quick slant route, but used his body to keep Forbes away from the interception as the pass fluttered incomplete.

