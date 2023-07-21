NFL owners on Thursday unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder, ending a tumultuous 24-year ownership period. The sale price was record $6.05 billion, the highest price paid for a North American professional sports club.

Here's what we learned Thursday:

THE NEW OWNERS

A group led by NBA star Magic Johnson, billionaire Mitchell Rales and Josh Harris, of Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment, a Camden, N.J., sports and property management company that owns the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia 76ers and other assets.

Harris, like NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, grew up in the Washington metro area as an avid fan of the team.

“He has a remarkable business record, not just in finance but also now in sports, and I think he’s a person who cares deeply about not just his assets but at least more importantly his communities,” Goodell said.

"I know what I’ve got to do and ultimately that comes down to winning."



Future Managing Partner Josh Harris answers questions from the media pic.twitter.com/1xWv6LCerO — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 20, 2023

“I met Josh several years ago, prior to his acquisition of an interest in the Steelers and have been fortunate to get to know him better over the past few months,” Goodell added. “I know he has a commitment to winning on the field, but also to running an organization that everyone will be proud of — and to making positive contributions in the community.”

“We are humbled and awed by the level of responsibility that we have to take care of the city, to win championships and really excite the fans again,” Harris said in a news conference after the vote.

Snyder paid $800 million for the team, which made the playoffs six times during his ownership.

WHEN DEAL BECOMES FINAL

The special meeting for the Commanders sale was conducted at the same hotel adjacent to the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.

The sale is expected to close in the coming days and cap an ugly two-plus decades for one of the NFL's oldest franchises. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Thursday beamed in a brief interview with reporters on his way into the meeting.

“It’s a hallmark day,” Jones said. "I’m excited about the prospects of going into Washington and giving them some capital punishment.”

SNYDER FINED

The NFL also moved Thursday to fine Snyder for sexually harassing a team employee and overseeing team executives who deliberately withheld millions of dollars in revenue from other clubs. The league says Snyder has agreed to pay a $60 million fine.

The NFL released a 23-page report detailing an investigation into Snyder's conduct just minutes after league owners unanimously approved the sale. The independent investigation was conducted by former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White and her law firm, Debevoise & Plimpton. Investigators concluded that Snyder sexually harassed former Commanders cheerleader and marketing employee Tiffani Johnston.

“The conduct substantiated in Ms. White’s findings has no place in the NFL,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement of Snyder. “We strive for workplaces that are safe, respectful and professional.”

The investigation identified approximately $11 million that was specifically shielded from revenue sharing. And White also noted additional ticket, parking, license, and other revenues that were transferred from an account that held shareable football-related revenues into non-shareable accounts — an additional $44.49 million for the 2009-2015 seasons.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE

NEXT UP

The Commanders are heading to training camp in Ashburn starting Thursday. It’s the fourth training camp under coach Ron Rivera with second-year pro Sam Howell opening as the starting quarterback. Howell got some competition for the job when Washington signed veteran Jacoby Brissett. He also got some help when Rivera hired Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator fresh off the experienced coach winning the Super Bowl again with Kansas City. It’s a pivotal year for the entire organization with new ownership taking over and changes expected after the season barring an overachieving performance.

One of the biggest immediate challenge for the long-term future of the organization is a new stadium to replace FedEx Field, the rushed-to-completion home of the team since 1997 in Landover, Maryland, that has not aged well. Virginia abandoned a stadium bill more than a year ago, a consequence of the number of off-field controversies swirling around the team. The site of RFK Stadium, the club's previous home in the capitol city, has significant backing as the place for the new venue.

The Associated Press and New York Daily News contributed to this report.