Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On May 18, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office informed the Washington Commanders their application for a trademark had been denied.

When the news surfaced late last week, it gave hope to fans who never got on board with the NFL team's new identity, and even suggestions of a return to the "Washington Football Team" moniker that was used in the interim.

It's too early, though, to print some t-shirts and set up a bootleg merchandise store.

And it's likely that when the process ends, the Commanders will have the trademark they sought the whole time.

At the heart of the issue is a COVID-era induced delay in how long it takes the trademark office (the USPTO) to evaluate new applications.

The USPTO only recently got around to the Commanders' filing, which was made when the team first rebranded.

They haven't been operating in murky waters during that time - even if there's no formal USPTO protection, common law provides protection against original creative material being copied, which covers the Commanders logo and merchandise.

When the USPTO evaluated the Commanders name, they raised two objections.

The objections aren't final, but rather the beginning of a discourse between the team and the USPTO over whether they'll ultimately get the trademark.

In a statement, the team called the denial "an ordinary course step in the standard trademark registration process."

The first objection was because the annual Army-Air Force football game is billed as the "Commanders' Classic."

It's unlikely that game will ultimately stand in the way of the team renaming, but even if it becomes an obstacle, the team can promise not to stage a game of the same name, or other similar concessions.

The second were two trademarks filed by a Northern Virginia resident, Martin McCaulay, who started trademarking potential names when the likelihood of a renaming started to grow.

Trademark protection only extends if the trademark term is being used, and while McCaulay has made merchandise with his trademarked names, it's unclear if that would hold up in court.

McCaulay's representative, Darren Heitner, wrote that McCaulay "will step aside in exchange for a contribution to a charity that offers scholarships to Native Americans."

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben, who first broke the story, told the Washington Post he ultimately believes Commanders will be approved.

Whether it's favored by the team's new owners remains to be seen, as some fans continue to hold out hope for a new name for the storied franchise.

PHOTOS: Celebrating the 50-year anniversary of Secretariat's Triple Crown