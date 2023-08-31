The Washington Commanders go into a critical season with new owners watching closely. Josh Harris and his group figure to use the next several months to decide what changes to make since taking over the storied franchise. Ron Rivera goes into his fourth season as coach and head of football operations with yet another new starting quarterback. That job falls to 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell to run new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's system. The offense keeping up with the defense that has big expectations is the key to Washington contending for a playoff spot in the NFC.