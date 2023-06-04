On May 12, a joint press release
was issued by Dan and Tanya Snyder, who are selling the Washington Commanders, and Josh Harris, who is leading a group planning to purchase the team.
The announcement was that the two sides had agreed to terms on a sale.
“We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years," the Snyders wrote.
The calendar has now turned to June, but Harris does not yet own the NFL franchise.
Those close to the process say no, it's just the normal pace of business in the world of billion-dollar transactions.
NFL owners convened on May 22 as part of a regularly scheduled meeting, and during that time the league's Finance Committee met to discuss the potential deal.
They did not put it up for a vote - 24 of 32 owners must sign off - but instead requested a handful of tweaks from the Harris group.
The Washington Post reported Friday that the committee
will meet again this week in New York, and is expected to give its blessing to the transaction.
The last two pro football team transactions have been relatively straightforward from a buyer perspective: Investor David Tepper and Walmart heir Rob Walton purchased the Panthers and Broncos, respectively.
Both were able to finance the transactions largely with their own wealth.
Harris will own just 30% of the team as the deal is currently structured, with 17 other investors putting up the rest of the money, an estimated $6 billion.
The NFL requires all potential owners to be vetted and receive background checks, and with some of the investors representing families, that will be an extensive and lengthy process.
Harris was also a minority shareholder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and will need to sell that stake before taking over as the head of the Commanders.
NFL owners don't have another gathering officially on the books until the fall, but in past sales, they have convened a special meeting to welcome new ownership.
It is possible one is scheduled this summer, in order to make the ownership transfer official before the 2023 season kicks off.
Commanders president Jason Wright told The Times-Dispatch this spring the expectation is that revenues will rise immediately once the ownership situation is resolved, as a number of fans and corporate partners who were disillusioned by the Snyders return to the fold.
"We've had great business growth these last two years," he said. "It's been a remarkable turnaround. I'm really proud of my staff for having done it. But there is a limit to it, until we're on the other side of a transition. And then the upside is massive.
"It's something Dan and Tanya are aware of. It's something everybody's aware of. And so, on the other side of this, we will have a massive acceleration in both attendance and revenue."
Forbes reported in late May that the purchase agreement between Harris and the Snyders includes additional payment to the Snyders based on that revenue growth.
Until then, coach Ron Rivera said it remains "business as usual" at the team's facility as the Commanders prepare for the upcoming season.
The ownership transition means the team will conduct its training camp at its Ashburn facility this year. It will be open to fans, with information available closer to those dates.
