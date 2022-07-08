NHL roundup: Goalie carousel continues spinning on Day 2 of NHL draft

MONTREAL — When Brian MacLellan declared his intention to change up the Washington Capitals’ goaltending situation, the seasoned general manager knew he was joining a crowded market given how many teams already had the same need.

It didn’t matter. He made a move anyway to trade a goalie and create a void in net.

“I jumped in,” MacLellan said. “I jumped into the fire. Probably not the smartest thing, right?”

Certainly not the cheapest thing. The goalie carousel kept spinning on the second day of the NHL draft, with MacLellan trading Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils and the Detroit Red Wings acquiring and signing Ville Husso from the St. Louis Blues.

Those moves were half of four completed Friday involving NHL players. The Philadelphia Flyers also got polarizing defenseman Anthony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes for three high draft picks and the San Jose Sharks sent a pick and a prospect to the Nashville Predators for forward Luke Kunin. But the wheels in motion for goaltenders dominated the conversation and will continue to with free agency opening Wednesday.

“If you line it up and you look and kind of pay attention to what teams are thinking, it’s a little chaotic and scrambly,” MacLellan said. “You’ve got to be constantly monitoring it and seeing what’s happening.”

The Hurricanes didn’t panic when it became clear they were having difficulties re-signing DeAngelo. They instead got the 101st pick, a third-rounder next year and a second in 2024 from the Flyers.

Philadelphia paid a hefty price because it was able to agree to terms on a $10 million, two-year deal with DeAngelo, an offensively skilled right-shot defenseman who put up 51 points in 64 games last season.

Things started happening Friday morning even before the start of the second round of the draft, with St. Louis trading Husso’s rights for the 73rd pick and Washington sending Vanecek and No. 46 to New Jersey for picks 37 and 70.

The domino effect started Thursday when the Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche got Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers. That move ensured playoff starter Darcy Kuemper would hit the open market.

There’s no shortage of teams interested in Kuemper and other goaltenders available by trade or in free agency.

Husso was set to be one of those options before Detroit sent the 73rd pick to St. Louis for the 27-year-old Finn. He got a $14.25 million deal with a $4.75 million annual cap hit over the next three seasons.

The Red Wings will now pair Husso with Alex Nedeljkovic, whom they acquired last offseason, as they move from rebuilding into contending.

New Jersey is still a couple of years away from that, but the Devils needed a goalie and got one in Vanecek along with the 46th pick after sending Nos. 37 and 70 to Washington. The Capitals are in the market for a veteran netminder to play in tandem with Ilya Samsonov, unless they also move on from him.

Son of Canadiens GM drafted in Montreal by L.A.

Cheers erupted from the crowd at Day 2 of the NHL draft when the Los Angeles Kings announced they were taking Jack Hughes with the 51st pick.

No, not that Jack Hughes, who already is in the league with the New Jersey Devils after going first in the draft three years ago. There was joy inside the arena because this Jack Hughes is the son of the host team’s general manager.

Kent Hughes greeted Jack on the draft floor and gave him a hug and congratulations before the 18-year-old prospect could even put on a Kings jersey and hat.

Jack said his father told him he wasn’t planning to take him, sparing him the pressure of being the GM’s son in Montreal. He already has plenty of pressure being the other Jack Hughes and has been in the spotlight playing college hockey at Northeastern.

Cirelli has surgery

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli underwent surgery on his injured right shoulder on Tuesday, GM Julien BriseBois said. Cirelli played through the injury on the way to the Lightning reaching a third consecutive Stanley Cup Final before losing to Colorado.

Asked about a timeframe for Cirelli’s recovery, BriseBois said: “We’re still ironing that out. There’s a wide range there.”

Wild re-sign defenseman Middleton for three years

The Minnesota Wild re-signed defenseman Jake Middleton to a three-year, $7.35 million contract Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Canadian split last season between San Jose and Minnesota, joining the Wild on March 21 in a trade for goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round selection this year.

Middleton had three goals and six assists in 45 games for San Jose, then added a goal and four assists in 21 regular-season games for Minnesota. He also had an assist in six playoff games.

Flames keep talking to Gaudreau about deal

MVP candidate Johnny Gaudreau could hit the free agent market Wednesday, barring the Calgary Flames getting a last-minute deal done with the winger coming off a career year. GM Brad Treliving said he continues to talk to his agent in the hopes of keeping Gaudreau.