Nic Enright (The Steward School, Virginia Tech) puts Squirrels away for RubberDucks

Saturday’s game
Before 8,796 at The Diamond, the Flying Squirrels dropped a 5-1 decision to Akron. Richmond was limited to four hits and the last three outs were recorded in order by RubberDucks right-hander Nic Enright, who attended The Steward School and Virginia Tech.
Flying Squirrels infielder Simon Whitman delivered an RBI double in the sixth inning. Richmond closes its home season with Sunday’s 5:05 p.m. game against Akron (Cleveland Indians).
Enright has worked three innings in the Richmond-Akron series.
Friday’s game
In a 15-5 Flying Squirrels’ victory over visiting Akron, Luis Basabe, Jacob Heyward and Brandon Martorano hit three-run homers, and Frankie Tostado added a two-run homer.
Seven Richmond players have reached double-figures in homers, a franchise record. The Flying Squirrels have hit 37 homers in their last 21 games since Aug. 10.
JOHN O'CONNOR
