Nine years after a triumphant playoff win in Washington, Russell Wilson still has lots to accomplish in the NFL

Nine years ago, rookie quarterback Russell Wilson arrived in D.C. for his first NFL playoff game.
Hundreds of friends and family members drove up from Richmond to watch Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks defeat Washington in what was, to that point, the biggest victory of his career.
Looking back on it Thursday, he said it was a moment he'll forever cherish.
"It was such a blessing when I think back to it," he said. "It feels like it was yesterday."
Then, as he's done since his All-Metro days at Collegiate, he turned his gaze forward.
"I feel like I'm just getting started."
Wilson has been in the league long enough to have established himself as a Seattle institution, and his nearly decade-long run with the Seahawks makes him one of the league's longest-tenured players with the same team.
In quarterback years, though, he may not be halfway done with his career. He hasn't yet played half the seasons Drew Brees or Tom Brady have, and his playing style - he's always considered himself a passer foremost - lends itself to playing many more years.
"Russell and I have been together 9 years now," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. "Think about that. Think how long that is. That's a long-standing relationship.
"And to really love each other through the process after all these years is really - that's what you hope to have happen, and both people have to have their act together so they can communicate on a really high level and withstand all the challenges and the hurdles that you deal with, and the setbacks and the heartbreaks and the championships and all that."
Washington's coach-quarterback duo for that 2013 playoff game, Mike Shanahan and Robert Griffin III, have both long since moved on.
Carroll and Wilson both felt the same way this week when about that playoff game - they said it didn't build something so much as reveal it.
"To win a great game like that, and it was a great team effort, I remember that, I think those moments help dictate and help show what kind of player you're going to be throughout your career," Wilson said. "I've always looked forward to the challenges."
Carroll concurred.
"I don't think that you can hope to have a guy be this successful unless he's got great character and great competitiveness," the coach said. "It's so trying. It's so challenging to stay on top of this. The handful of guys that are the ones that are really the iconic quarterbacks, they've got so much substance to them, and they have to."
Wilson's career has been closely followed by many in the Richmond area since he reached the NFL, but rarely does he have a chance to play so close to home.
He noted that it's tough because he won't be able to get tickets for his family and friends due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I go back to that playoff game in 2012 and how many of my family and friends were there, it was a really cool moment," he said. "I think it's always really cool to go back home ... it always means the world to me."
For the last four years, he's been paired up with another former Richmond star, Hermitage's Duane Brown.
Brown serves as Wilson's left tackle, protecting him from the kinds of blind-side hits that can shorten careers.
"He was closer to my brother's age," Wilson said. "I'd always heard the legend of Duane Brown. Growing up playing, you knew what kind of player he was.
"As soon as he got here, we were fired up and connected, just to have a guy who's so consistent every week, who's so dominant at the left tackle position."
Brown is one of the all-time great players to come from Richmond, but it's Wilson who has redefined his position.
His selection in the third round of the draft has been well documented, but his success has paved the way for players like Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson to be first-round picks.
"I'm glad it happened, and it's opened up the door for so many other players, and the game has changed," Carroll said. "Russell and a couple other guys at the time really changed the game, and made it a whole different style. It's a beautiful part of the growth of the game of football."
Wilson isn't going anywhere, either. He's under contract through 2023 thanks to a then-record $140 million contract extension he signed last offseason.
Those who have followed Wilson since before his NFL days know that the contract, and his success, have been no accident - it's something he's been planning for years.
When Carroll called Wilson on draft night in 2012, the coach congratulated Wilson.
Wilson responded: "This is going to be the best decision of your life, hopefully."
Nine years in, he's been successful at backing that statement up.
