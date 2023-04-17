The bidding for the Washington Commanders has entered its silly season.

Sources close to the sale said late last week that team owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have entered into a "non-exclusive" deal to sell the franchise to a group led by investor Josh Harris for approximately $6 billion.

That means if another group can put together a more attractive offer before the deal closes, they can slip in at the buzzer and potentially claim the team.

Which brought us to Friday night, when WUSA television anchor Darren Haynes reported that former Duke basketball star Brian Davis has submitted a bid to purchase the team for $7 billion cash.

Davis is a logical fit - he's from the area, and has sports ownership experience as a part of the group that founded the D.C. United MLS team, which was later sold.

However, any bid would have to be approved by the NFL's owners, and that's where things come to an abrupt halt.

For one, it's not clear how Davis has obtained the cash, given that his previous business ventures have left a trail of lawsuits and allegations of bad faith.

Davis partnered with Duke teammate Christian Laettner on a handful of housing developments after their playing days.

Those projects went sideways, putting Laettner on the verge of bankruptcy a decade later.

Meanwhile Davis faced a number of federal lawsuits, according to a records search by The Times-Dispatch.

In one, he and Laettner were ordered to repay NFL star Shawne Merriman more than $3 million after an allegation from Merriman that the group took his money but failed to provide the promised equity in the real estate projects.

After the court ruled in favor of Merriman, his lawyers returned to court about six months later, claiming instead of getting the promised shares, Merriman received only a letter essentially printing out the result of the trial. (Ultimately the court compelled payment.)

Haynes wasn't the first to report on the Davis bid, as it was also teased last month by local radio hosts The Sports Junkies.

Haynes added that Davis received the money that he's bidding when he sold a stake in his intellectual property, noting that Davis is "the first LEED green developer in America."

Davis' name and company name do not appear on a list of LEED certified designers put out by the U.S. Green Building Council.

This wouldn't be the first time Davis has tried to jump into sports ownership circles.

He placed a bid for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2007 alongside Laettner that ultimately fell apart.

Fortunes didn't improve from there for the duo, and in 2011 they were working to avoid jail time over their unpaid debts.

All of which is to say Davis probably isn't going to be the new owner of the Washington Commanders. Though he did provide a change of pace for reporters as they await the final sale details.

