No buffets, no visitors and jersey swaps by mail as Washington players hit the road

The team received a personal appeal from coach Ron Rivera, who was diagnosed this offseason with squamous cell cancer, and emphasized the importance of not getting the virus while he undergoes treatment.

Because the treatment causes Rivera to wear down easier, he had an IV during halftime of last Sunday’s game in Philadelphia.

He said he anticipates having to do that again but otherwise doesn’t anticipate any issues unique to the road game. The Sunday temperature in Phoenix will be 103, but the Cardinals play in a retractable-roof stadium.

The rest of the team said they continue to be inspired by Rivera’s dedication to the players.

“Coach shows us every day his drive and his determination,” receiver Steven Sims said. “That tells us, hey, when you get up, you have nothing to complain about, nothing to worry or dread on. Look at our coach.”

Once the game starts, the traditional home-field advantage won’t be as noticeable without fans in the stadium. It’s something quarterback Dwayne Haskins experienced in Week 1 against Philadelphia.