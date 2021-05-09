No fan hesitancy evident in first Squirrels homestand, larger crowds on deck

“I feel like it’s been so rewarding to see the excitement level of the fans as they enter, and I can’t tell you how many of the fans have thanked us for being here for them during the pandemic and now,” said Parnell.

He did not sense that drawing fans would be a problem following a year off and continued public-health concerns, based on interaction he had with the Richmond-area community during the pandemic.

The next step is elevating the percentage of occupancy at The Diamond, which seats 9,560. The second Flying Squirrels homestand, also six games, starts Tuesday May 18, against Bowie. On May 15, Virginia outdoor sporting events are permitted to up to 50% of arena capacity. The Flying Squirrels continue to put together what Parnell referred to as a “seating pod puzzle” that takes into account several factors.

“The difficult part, not just for us but for the Richmond Kickers and for Richmond Raceway and for anybody in the venue business right now is the six feet social distancing because in most cases, you can’t get to the higher percentages because of that,” he said.

The Flying Squirrels hope reach an attendance capacity in the 4,000 range for the second homestand, according to Parnell. In 2019, the Flying Squirrels averaged 6,255 at The Diamond.