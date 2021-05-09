No fan hesitancy evident in first Squirrels homestand, larger crowds on deck

Richmond Flying Squirrels outfielder Heliot Ramos on Saturday lashed a hit to the wall in right-center. After he turned first, Ramos lost his balance, did a somersault, popped up, and ended up executing a gymnastic stand-up double.
From an operational standpoint, the Flying Squirrels’ season-opening homestand ran a somewhat parallel course: impressive execution through challenging situation, and there's likely a smoother ride as the year progresses.
The Flying Squirrels for each of the homestand’s games were allowed to have 2,943 fans in the stands at The Diamond, roughly the 30% capacity allowed in Virginia when state and MLB distancing guidelines are applied. They hit that limit in each of the five openings (Friday was a rainout) against the Hartford Yard Goals.
As a pandemic eases its grip, there didn’t seem to be hesitancy among fans in Richmond to attend a sporting event at a venue where there would be nearly 3,000 others. No minor league teams played in 2020.
“We’ve come out the other side. I think that’s a feeling shared by people whether it’s in a baseball stadium or any place else that's experiencing the opportunity to reopen,” said Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president. “And even if it’s on a limited basis, it’s still a moment of rebirth.”
To Todd Parnell, the Double-A franchise’s CEO, fans’ energy during the opening homestand of 2021 rivaled that of 2010, the Flying Squirrels’ first season in Richmond.
“I feel like it’s been so rewarding to see the excitement level of the fans as they enter, and I can’t tell you how many of the fans have thanked us for being here for them during the pandemic and now,” said Parnell.
He did not sense that drawing fans would be a problem following a year off and continued public-health concerns, based on interaction he had with the Richmond-area community during the pandemic.
The next step is elevating the percentage of occupancy at The Diamond, which seats 9,560. The second Flying Squirrels homestand, also six games, starts Tuesday May 18, against Bowie. On May 15, Virginia outdoor sporting events are permitted to up to 50% of arena capacity. The Flying Squirrels continue to put together what Parnell referred to as a “seating pod puzzle” that takes into account several factors.
“The difficult part, not just for us but for the Richmond Kickers and for Richmond Raceway and for anybody in the venue business right now is the six feet social distancing because in most cases, you can’t get to the higher percentages because of that,” he said.
The Flying Squirrels hope reach an attendance capacity in the 4,000 range for the second homestand, according to Parnell. In 2019, the Flying Squirrels averaged 6,255 at The Diamond.
“What this [first] homestand has shown us is however many tickets we have to sell, we’re going to be able to sell them because this fan base is proving what they’ve been saying for a year, which is they’re ready to get back, they’re ready to come out and be part of the Flying Squirrels,” said Parnell.
As the Flying Squirrels operate with a greater capacity, Parnell said the team needs additional part-time employees.
