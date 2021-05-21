North Carolina FC at Richmond Kickers match preview

Notable: Richmond is back after an off weekend. ... Last time out, the Kickers beat South Georgia Tormenta FC 2-0 at home behind a pair of goals from last year’s League One MVP, Emiliano Terzaghi, his first goals of the season. The victory broke a two-game skid since the Kickers’ season-opening win at New England Revolution II … North Carolina FC fell 1-0 at Forward Madison FC last Saturday. … Terzaghi’s two goals against South Georgia Tormenta FC propelled him into an early team scoring lead, and tied for fourth in the league. He, goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald and defender Ivan Magalhães were named to the League One’s Week 5 Team of the Week. … North Carolina FC’s Selmir Miscic scored the club’s lone goal so far this year, in a 2-1 loss to Greenville Triumph SC to open the season. … The Kickers on Wednesday announced a new partnership with First Tee of Greater Richmond, that will put the nonprofit’s name on the front of the club’s new alternate black uniform. The uniforms will debut Saturday.