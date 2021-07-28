Not 'just business': Landing their first big NFL contract an emotional experience for Washington's Jonathan Allen and Logan Thomas

As Jonathan Allen and the Washington Football Team negotiated his first long-term contract extension, it was an emotional experience for Allen, especially when things looked bleak just 48 hours before training camp began.
On Wednesday, Allen said he knows some people refer to such things as "just business," but he wasn't able to take that approach.
“It was definitely emotional and personal,” Allen said. “I'm just glad we were able to come to an agreement, get both sides happy and both sides got what they wanted.”
The deal, for four years and $72 million, is “life-changing money” that’ll shape both his immediate and long-term future, as well as that of the team.
Washington's star defensive line unit that features Allen, Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne can now remain together for at least another two more seasons.
Coach Ron Rivera said it was important to get the deal together because of the message it sent to the team's other young players.
"It tells the other guys we're trying to find ways to keep as many of our guys around, guys that we believe fit us, that are the right type of guys that fit into the culture that we're trying to create," he said.
Tight end Logan Thomas isn't young, but he rode the same roller coaster of negotiations this offseason before agreeing to his first major extension, a three-year contract that will keep him in Washington through 2024.
The initial offer during negotiations wasn’t what Thomas thought he could get, but at the end of July, they “worked on it, worked on it, worked on it.” Then, it was a 12-hour negotiation when the two parties hammered out the final details.
“For me, it’s a dream come true,” Thomas said.
After getting drafted in 2014, Thomas was cut eight times between 2015-17 as a quarterback. The Lynchburg native and Virginia Tech product converted from quarterback to tight end in 2018 and has since rememerged. Looking back, he’s able to appreciate the journey after signing his first major contract. He said he’s not sure the realization of what his extension means has “fully hit” yet.
Both he and Allen are local products from Virginia, and both understand what Washington is like, Thomas said. Both are invested in maintaining the legacy of what Washington was like in the early 90s and 2000s, he added.
“Some of the struggles, some of the highs, the lows, we respect that,” Thomas said. “We want to see this program be the best it possibly can be for a long time.”
And both hope to play for Washington for the remainder of their careers. These three and four-year contract extensions for Allen and Thomas, respectively, don’t guarantee that fact. The pressure to live up to that contract and “prove them right” still remains, Allen said. But the extensions do make their hope of “Washington for life” one step closer to reality.
It’s important to keep players like Allen that the team drafted, Rivera added. The defensive lineman is the first player Washington drafted in the first round to receive a second contract since Ryan Kerrigan in 2011.
“You don’t want to see a guy like that move on,” Rivera said of Allen.