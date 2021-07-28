Not 'just business': Landing their first big NFL contract an emotional experience for Washington's Jonathan Allen and Logan Thomas

As Jonathan Allen and the Washington Football Team negotiated his first long-term contract extension, it was an emotional experience for Allen, especially when things looked bleak just 48 hours before training camp began.

On Wednesday, Allen said he knows some people refer to such things as "just business," but he wasn't able to take that approach.

“It was definitely emotional and personal,” Allen said. “I'm just glad we were able to come to an agreement, get both sides happy and both sides got what they wanted.”

The deal, for four years and $72 million, is “life-changing money” that’ll shape both his immediate and long-term future, as well as that of the team.

Washington's star defensive line unit that features Allen, Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne can now remain together for at least another two more seasons.

Coach Ron Rivera said it was important to get the deal together because of the message it sent to the team's other young players.

"It tells the other guys we're trying to find ways to keep as many of our guys around, guys that we believe fit us, that are the right type of guys that fit into the culture that we're trying to create," he said.