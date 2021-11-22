Nothing is coming easy for Washington WR Terry McLaurin, but he's dominating anyway

For Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, there's no such thing as waiting for McLaurin to get open.

Heinicke said he looks at McLaurin's matchup, and if the defense only puts one defender on him, instead of two, he knows where the ball is going.

"When you see him 1-on-1, you give him a shot," Heinicke said. "He continues to make plays, and you just want to keep giving him shots."

As for McLaurin, his relentless work ethic helped create those opportunities.

Coming out of college as a third-round pick, Washington eyed him as a potential special teams captain, a player with drive and leadership ability, but it remained to be seen whether he could become an NFL receiver capable of making contested catches.

Recalling an early conversation he had, McLaurin said Sunday that knowledge created a desire to improve his skills and become a player the team could rely on.

"I started attempting to improve on that, day-in and day-out," he said. "It was just an insatiable thing that I had to create if I wanted to play at this level.