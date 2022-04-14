Nothing screams 'Richmond needs a new ballpark' louder than opening night

Nothing screams “Richmond needs a new ballpark” louder than the annual Flying Squirrels' home-opening sellout, the latest of which was played Tuesday night.

There are not enough concession stands built into the stadium to comfortably handle the 9,810 fans who occupied The Diamond Tuesday, and no room to create more points of sales.

Long lines of fans waiting for food and drink crossed other long lines of fans waiting for food and drink. Some of those lines ran through congregating fans in the mixing area at the top of the front-gate steps.

This has commonly happened whenever the Flying Squirrels, who came to town for the 2010 season, sell out (approximately five times a season), or come close to capacity crowds at The Diamond, which opened in 1985.

“It’s been a 13-year endeavor of us reinventing ourselves time after time after time to work with this facility in a way that gives our fans the best fan experience that they can get,” Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO, said Wednesday. “But the fact of the matter remains that this is like a 1984 car and we’re in 2022 times.

“People’s desires are different when they come to minor league baseball games now. Food-and-beverage plays a much more active role than when this ballpark was built.

"In 2022, it’s a social event.”

Each opening-night sellout has been “a learning experience,” according to Parnell, with the franchise “calling audibles” to address issues.

MLB is forgiving The Diamond’s many limitations at this time. But not for a great deal longer, according to Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner. DiBella, who attended Tuesday night's home-opener, said the team must be in a new stadium by 2025 or there’s a risk Richmond could lose the franchise.

There are plans for a new ballpark adjacent to the current one as the anchor of the Diamond District (retail, residential, etc.) along Arthur Ashe Boulevard. City Council will assess.

“It’s not a desire at this point,” Parnell said, speaking of a new stadium. “It’s an outright need for us to have a facility that meets MLB requirements and meets the needs of our fans.”

The Flying Squirrels move forward, as they have since 2010, trying to add giddy-up to their food-and-beverage operation for crowded games. But there’s only so much that can be done in a cramped concrete space without an open concourse.

“One thing I’m very proud of is people can see the lines, people can experience the lines, but for as many people as we had (opening) night, there were a ton of smiles leaving this ballpark,” said Parnell. “And there were very many positive memories made.”

The Diamond also lacks modern, dedicated locker rooms for female coaches, umpires and staffers, large clubhouses, a kitchen and eating area for players, an updated workout facility, and other MLB requirements.

The Flying Squirrels are typically on the field by 3 p.m., for a 6:35 game. They need a place to spread out and relax during the down time they get in that pregame window. The cramped clubhouse does not really work for that.

The front office set up an outdoor area underneath the stadium stands – a patio lounge, essentially - where players can chill. It can truly be a chill experience when the temperature dips.