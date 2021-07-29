‘Nothing seems to faze him’: Ryan Fitzpatrick’s veteran presence sparks confidence in new teammates

Early in Ryan Fitzpatrick’s career, he spent annual training camps playing “the numbers game.”
He said he worried about whether the team would keep two or three quarterbacks, how that’d change if they added a fullback, and so on. The roster competition was always on his mind — it wasn’t productive, he said.
Fitzpatrick has since learned to focus on himself. This year’s quarterback competition between him and Taylor Heinicke has proven that Fitzpatrick knows how to stick to doing his job, coach Ron Rivera said. He’s been focused on his task as a leader of the unit, too.
“Nothing seems to faze him,” Rivera said after Thursday morning’s training camp practice.
“He doesn't look over his shoulder. And I think that's a confident player. I think guys can learn from that.”
Fitzpatrick told ESPN earlier this offseason that the Washington Football Team is the “best situation I’ve ever been in.” Currently playing for his ninth different NFL team, he exudes confidence that spreads to his teammates, wide receiver Terry McLaurin said on Wednesday.
The likely-starter at quarterback, who signed a one-year contract with Washington in March, emphasized that training camp and the practices that follow are like a marathon. There’s no need to throw 300 balls per day. Instead, both he and his teammates need to build up slowly.
At the end of Thursday’s practice, he found McLaurin on a deep shot that the wide receiver hauled in over his back shoulder. Fitzpatrick said that’s the kind of play they may need in a “gotta-have-it” situation in Dallas, for instance. That’s the kind of connection they’re continuing to develop, he said.
“It's just his confidence,” McLaurin said. “He doesn't really say too much. He's not like a big rah rah guy, but when you make a big play, you feel it.”
The same applies for his other receivers, too. Another play featured a throw to tight end Logan Thomas, and Fitzpatrick talked to his receiver before the play about awareness and the “feel he needed to have.” When the ball was snapped, they got that look and Fitzpatrick delivered the ball to Thomas in “the exact right spot.”
And on another, when Adam Humphries ran a route, Fitzpatrick thought his wide receiver would go one way. But then the quarterback read his receiver’s body language, and knew he was where he wanted the ball. Picking up on those subtleties now, and building that trust between receiver and quarterback will make the difference in the fourth quarter this season, Fitzpatrick said.
McLaurin said they’ve been building those on-field relationships since spring and OTAs. The springtime put valuable repetitions “in the bank” for him and his new quarterback, and as they continue to recycle those same plays, he recalls the adjustments they previously made. Starting to construct the foundation back then allows them to fine-tune the details now, McLaurin said.
“We have established our baseline, in terms of the knowledge that we have,” Fitzpatrick said. “Now we just need to continue to build upon that.”
The new offensive scheme has been complex, but that applies to any new place, he said. The veteran knows he’ll get more comfortable with the verbiage of the offense, but the biggest emphasis of training camp is he wants to be able to anticipate what offensive coordinator Scott Turner is going to call.
“Being able to be in a situation, and when he calls something, to know like, ‘Okay, this is his expectation of why he's calling this play,’” Fitzpatrick added.
Thursday, Fitzpatrick faced frequent pressure from Washington defensive lineman Chase Young, Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen, among others. One fan yelled “I’d run too, Ryan,'' as the quarterback tried to escape pursuits from both Young and Sweat on one play.
When asked how he improved his play against pressure last season, he laughed and said it must’ve been because of his kids. He’s gotten used to “seven of them coming at me now” and the pressure on the football field has become “a little bit more normal,” he quipped.
“That’s my comfort zone now,” he said.
On the other side of the ball, Young said it’s clear that Fitzpatrick and the offense have been studying film together.
“They picked us apart a little bit in the back end, which is good,” Young said after Thursday’s morning session.