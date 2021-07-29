‘Nothing seems to faze him’: Ryan Fitzpatrick’s veteran presence sparks confidence in new teammates

At the end of Thursday’s practice, he found McLaurin on a deep shot that the wide receiver hauled in over his back shoulder. Fitzpatrick said that’s the kind of play they may need in a “gotta-have-it” situation in Dallas, for instance. That’s the kind of connection they’re continuing to develop, he said.

“It's just his confidence,” McLaurin said. “He doesn't really say too much. He's not like a big rah rah guy, but when you make a big play, you feel it.”

The same applies for his other receivers, too. Another play featured a throw to tight end Logan Thomas, and Fitzpatrick talked to his receiver before the play about awareness and the “feel he needed to have.” When the ball was snapped, they got that look and Fitzpatrick delivered the ball to Thomas in “the exact right spot.”

And on another, when Adam Humphries ran a route, Fitzpatrick thought his wide receiver would go one way. But then the quarterback read his receiver’s body language, and knew he was where he wanted the ball. Picking up on those subtleties now, and building that trust between receiver and quarterback will make the difference in the fourth quarter this season, Fitzpatrick said.