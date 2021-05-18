Now and then, Jose Alguacil knows ups and downs as Flying Squirrels manager

The invariably pleasant and upbeat Richmond Flying Squirrels manager, Jose Alguacil, is the streakiest leader in franchise history.
One of seven managers in the Double-A team’s 11 seasons, Alguacil was in charge during the Flying Squirrels’ longest losing streak (15 in 2015), and their longest winning streak (eight this season).
Both impacted him in ways he views positively, no surprise given his demeanor.
Alguacil managed the 2015 Flying Squirrels to a 72-68 record, a remarkable accomplishment in light of their results from April 15 to May 3 that year. Richmond did not win a game, going 0-15 during a miserable stretch of 17 defeats in 18 games.
“That will stay with me, and that kind of helped me in my career. I don't want that taste again,” said Alguacil. “It was a learning experience for me.”
He takes great pride in that team recovering from a 3-17 start to go 69-51 the rest of the way. Richmond won 10 of 12 after losing 15 straight.
Speaking of Alguacil, Flying Squirrels CEO Todd Parnell said, "He is one of the most positive people I've ever been around not only in my baseball life but in my life, period."
Those 2015 Flying Squirrels, so unsuccessful early, won 11 of their last 16, and weren’t eliminated from Eastern League playoffs contention until the season’s final day.
“We actually were able to pull it back,” said Alguacil, 48 and a native of Venezuela who played seven seasons in the minors, most in the San Francisco Giants chain (.237 career batting average).
He spoke only Spanish when he arrived at his first Giants spring training as a 20-year-old infielder, bought an English dictionary at a mall to get a feel for the language, and went out of his way to communicate with American players, at ballparks and elsewhere, to gradually learn English.
Alguacil's background and leadership ability put him on track for a post-playing career as a coach and manager. Their affect on players can be difficult to gauge. Minor league affiliates exist for development, not winning. Still, Alguacil took that 15-game losing streak personally.
“I didn't do my job how I wanted,” he said.
Alguacil managed at Triple-A Sacramento in 2016, then spent three years as San Francisco’s first-base coach before returning to Richmond. From May 5 to May 13, the Flying Squirrels won eight consecutive games, with a four-man no-hitter capping the streak.
This season, abbreviated by the pandemic, involves 120 games, without playoffs in the Double-A Northeast. The Flying Squirrels will play until mid-September. The unpredictability of the 2015 Richmond season underscored how the direction of a team can zig and zag. An eight-game winning streak didn’t rock Alguacil’s world. He sees so much room for growth.
“I mentioned to the guys, 'Never feel comfortable,’” he said. “Winning teams never feel comfortable. They always want to come and beat the other team. And that's our mentality. We want to play the best and put [on] the best show every night. And the results will show."
Staff writer Wayne Epps Jr. contributed to this story.
