Now and then, Jose Alguacil knows ups and downs as Flying Squirrels manager

“We actually were able to pull it back,” said Alguacil, 48 and a native of Venezuela who played seven seasons in the minors, most in the San Francisco Giants chain (.237 career batting average).

He spoke only Spanish when he arrived at his first Giants spring training as a 20-year-old infielder, bought an English dictionary at a mall to get a feel for the language, and went out of his way to communicate with American players, at ballparks and elsewhere, to gradually learn English.

Alguacil's background and leadership ability put him on track for a post-playing career as a coach and manager. Their affect on players can be difficult to gauge. Minor league affiliates exist for development, not winning. Still, Alguacil took that 15-game losing streak personally.

“I didn't do my job how I wanted,” he said.

Alguacil managed at Triple-A Sacramento in 2016, then spent three years as San Francisco’s first-base coach before returning to Richmond. From May 5 to May 13, the Flying Squirrels won eight consecutive games, with a four-man no-hitter capping the streak.