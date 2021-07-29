Now playing at The Diamond: one of baseball's elite prospects, Bowie catcher Adley Rutschman

A quartet of Baltimore Orioles/Bowie Baysox fans, distinguished by the Orioles gear they wore, sat in the upper deck at The Diamond Tuesday night. The Baysox were visiting the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a Double-A game.
Among those in the group pulling for the visitors was Greg Spangenberg, who lives on the outskirts of Baltimore and made the day trip to Richmond with friends to see the developing Orioles’ minor-league players. Spangenberg has also traveled this season to Altoona, Pa., to watch the Baysox, and has seen them play several games in Bowie.
One of the main draws for Spangenberg is Adley Rutschman, the 23-year-old switch-hitting catcher for the Baysox.
“Mostly, I’m rooting for the team,” Spangenberg said of the Baysox. “But Rutschman is a big part of the team.”
Baseball evaluators would take it a step farther: Rutschman is a big part of the Orioles’ future.
Baltimore made Rutschman, a 6-foot-2 220-pounder who also plays some first base, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Rutschman, who’s from Sherwood, Ore., and played at Oregon State, was the first catcher drafted No. 1 since Minnesota selected Joe Mauer in 2001.
The Baysox on Tuesday started a six-game series at The Diamond, and Sunday's game will wrap up Bowie’s visits to Richmond this season. Rutschman’s time in a Bowie uniform could end any day. He is batting .281, with 16 homers and 50 RBI in 70 Double-A games. Triple-A Norfolk seems like a sensible spot for him to end this season, with a potential call-up to Baltimore at some point next season.
Rutschman is in his first full professional season because the minor leagues did not play in 2020 (pandemic).
“He’s a guy that is a good catcher, and he can hit. That combination will make you a major league player,” said Jose Alguacil, the Richmond manager and San Francisco Giants first-base coach 2017-19.
In the first two games of the Richmond-Bowie series, Rutschman made his presence felt, as he usually does. Tuesday in Bowie’s 6-1 win, he went 1-for-3, scored twice, and showed that a catcher who has consistently played in summer heat can still supply a positive charge on the base paths.
He was hit by a pitch in the right leg, advanced to second when the ball scooted six feet from Richmond catcher Brandon Martorano, and then easily scored on a sharp single to right.
In Wednesday's 5-2 Richmond win, Rutschman hit a two-run homer and lined out.
He was selected to play in the MLB Futures Game in Denver during the All-Star break, and in addition to being the Orioles’ top prospect, he ranks No. 2 among all minor-league players, according to MLB.com.
Because of his size and the way he commands a game through regular communication with pitchers, fielders and coaches, Rutschman reminds Spangenberg of Hall of Famer Carlton Fisk, who starred for the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox during the 1970s and 1980s.
Though he's 23, Rutschman plays the game in a mature manner.
Whatever Rutschman does in a game down the line, it will be difficult for him to match what he did in the recent past. On July 21 in Bowie, the Baysox beat the Hartford Yard Goats 20-7. Rutschman hit a home run left-handed and another right-handed, and drove in seven runs.
