Now playing at The Diamond: one of baseball's elite prospects, Bowie catcher Adley Rutschman

A quartet of Baltimore Orioles/Bowie Baysox fans, distinguished by the Orioles gear they wore, sat in the upper deck at The Diamond Tuesday night. The Baysox were visiting the Richmond Flying Squirrels in a Double-A game.

Among those in the group pulling for the visitors was Greg Spangenberg, who lives on the outskirts of Baltimore and made the day trip to Richmond with friends to see the developing Orioles’ minor-league players. Spangenberg has also traveled this season to Altoona, Pa., to watch the Baysox, and has seen them play several games in Bowie.

One of the main draws for Spangenberg is Adley Rutschman, the 23-year-old switch-hitting catcher for the Baysox.

“Mostly, I’m rooting for the team,” Spangenberg said of the Baysox. “But Rutschman is a big part of the team.”

Baseball evaluators would take it a step farther: Rutschman is a big part of the Orioles’ future.

Baltimore made Rutschman, a 6-foot-2 220-pounder who also plays some first base, the No. 1 pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. Rutschman, who’s from Sherwood, Ore., and played at Oregon State, was the first catcher drafted No. 1 since Minnesota selected Joe Mauer in 2001.