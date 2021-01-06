Now playoff foes, Bruce Arians and Ron Rivera have led the charge to create a more inclusive NFL

Saturday's playoff matchup between Washington and Tampa Bay will shine a spotlight on two coaches who have gone above and beyond in their efforts to make football a more inclusive game.
Washington's Ron Rivera and the Buccaneers' Bruce Arians have long been proponents of hiring Black and female coaches to their staffs. On Saturday night, three female coaches will be on the sidelines.
"I think it’s going to tell those young girls that are watching that you can - yes, you can coach in the NFL," Rivera said. "I think that’s really cool. This game, it’s a tremendous game. It should be open to everybody in terms of opportunities to play, opportunities to coach or opportunities to lead the organization."
Arians agreed. "I think it's huge," he said. "I think it's the wave of the future."
The commitment runs deep in both men. Arians played collegiately at Virginia Tech, where he was the first white student to have a Black roommate, a fellow player named James Barber.
The two remained best friends, and Arians even babysat James' two boys, Tiki and Ronde, who went on to achieve their own football success.
Rivera and Arians have crossed paths a number of times in the past decade, on NFL-led panels and at other league events.
They've also coached against each other twice in the playoffs, with Rivera holding a 2-0 record, including a victory in 2015 when his 7-8-1 Panthers pulled an upset over Arians' Cardinals, who had recently benched Logan Thomas for fourth-string quarterback Ryan Lindley.
"All our guys had gotten hurt, and it was still a close game," Arians said.
Away from the field, the two have stayed in touch. Arians said he made sure to check in with Rivera while the coach was undergoing chemotherapy earlier this year.
"I think the world of him," Arians said. "I think he’s a great, great coach, but he’s a better human being."
Arians has received similar support in reverse - he's battled cancer three different times.
"I have a lot of respect for him both personally and professionally," Rivera said. "I know a lot of people don’t know about that, but Bruce is a warrior as well.
"I do love matching up against him. I do love reading some of the things he says, too. They’re hilariously honest, and I think that’s great. I do. A lot of times we don’t say what’s on our mind. He has the propensity to do that, which I think is cool."
As for the three female coaches, the two men are in lockstep - they say those positions are earned, not given.
Washington assistant running backs coach Jennifer King was with Rivera in Carolina, and on Arians' sideline, he has assistant strength coach Maral Javadifar and assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.
"I hired her because she’s worked hard at it and she’s earned it," Rivera said of King. "She volunteered and was around and didn’t get paid a dime at one point. She just wanted to be there because she loved the game and she had something to offer.
"I think that’s the message that we’re trying to get out there because she’s handled herself professionally the way you need to handle yourself to set the example. I think it’s important. I really do."
Rivera pivoted from the discussion to note that at Sunday's game against Philadelphia, the entire officiating crew was African-American.
"That, I think, is where we need to get to as a league, as a country, as a world," he said. "It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what your makeup is. It’s just the fact that you’ve earned the right to be there. That, to me, was really cool. I thought about it as the game was happening that nobody made an issue of it. That was really cool."
