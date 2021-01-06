Now playoff foes, Bruce Arians and Ron Rivera have led the charge to create a more inclusive NFL

"All our guys had gotten hurt, and it was still a close game," Arians said.

Away from the field, the two have stayed in touch. Arians said he made sure to check in with Rivera while the coach was undergoing chemotherapy earlier this year.

"I think the world of him," Arians said. "I think he’s a great, great coach, but he’s a better human being."

Arians has received similar support in reverse - he's battled cancer three different times.

"I have a lot of respect for him both personally and professionally," Rivera said. "I know a lot of people don’t know about that, but Bruce is a warrior as well.

"I do love matching up against him. I do love reading some of the things he says, too. They’re hilariously honest, and I think that’s great. I do. A lot of times we don’t say what’s on our mind. He has the propensity to do that, which I think is cool."

As for the three female coaches, the two men are in lockstep - they say those positions are earned, not given.

Washington assistant running backs coach Jennifer King was with Rivera in Carolina, and on Arians' sideline, he has assistant strength coach Maral Javadifar and assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.