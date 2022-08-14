Numbers worth noting entering Sunday's Federated Auto Parts 400

Richmond Raceway begins a summer tradition Sunday afternoon in the Federated Auto Parts 400. For the first time in Richmond’s history of hosting races in NASCAR’s premier series — a history that dates to 1953 — the Cup drivers are visiting RVA in August.

The obvious change? The second stop in Richmond isn’t a playoff race. However, with only three regular-season races remaining — Sunday’s short track, the road course at Watkins Glen and the ultimate crapshoot at Daytona — the pressure on drivers to qualify for the postseason has ratcheted up.

The heat will be on, but only figuratively — Mother Nature provided a break from the consistently hot and humid weather the area has suffered through the past several weeks.

Here are four numbers worth noting entering Sunday’s Cup race.

15: Different winners in the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

In February, a win in one of the 26 regular-season races was expected to lock a competitor into the playoffs. However, Kevin Harvick became the 15th different driver to achieve that feat with Sunday’s conquest at Michigan. With only 16 spots available, the postseason field is almost full.

With three races remaining in the regular season, we’re looking at a very realistic scenario where the Cup Series will have more winners than playoff spots available, and one winner will be off the postseason guest list.

Right now, the winner who might draw the short straw is Kurt Busch, who will miss his fourth consecutive race with concussion-like symptoms. He’s dropped to 20th in the points standings, the first tiebreaker if there are more than 16 winners.

Denny Hamlin, who co-owns the No. 45 car that Kurt Busch usually pilots, says his primary concern isn’t the playoffs.

“I’m mostly concerned for his health and not really for the race team,” Hamlin said Saturday. “We want to give him all the time he needs. This is proof he ‘s doing right by his body and making sure he’s back to 100%. Other drivers maybe in the past would have been able to get some tests passed and gone out there and raced. He wants to be 100%. No race or season is as important as your health in the long term.”

31: Pit-road penalties by Denny Hamlin’s team this year.

Problems on pit road are the one statistic where the Manchester High School alumnus has lapped the field this year. They’ve played major roles in why Hamlin has only six top-10 finishes despite piloting a top-tier Toyota.

The latest occurred Sunday at Michigan, when one of his tires rolled outside his pit box, forcing a team member to jump over the wall to retrieve it. Hamlin won the battle off pit road and was second in the running order, at least until NASCAR informed the team of the two violations. Instead, Hamlin restarted 23rd with 35 laps remaining.

To his credit, Hamlin ripped through the field after the violations, moving into the top 10 just four laps later and eventually finishing third. But as has been the case most weeks, the miscue was impossible to completely overcome.

“It’s just frustrating,” Hamlin said on pit road after the race. “We’ve had really fast cars throughout the year — Dover comes to mind and Pocono comes to mind, and this race comes to mind and a bunch of others, but we can’t get a ‘W’ in the column. ... This is a piece of the puzzle you’ve got to have to win races. Everyone’s got to do their job to the best of their ability, and we’re just lacking in one little section of our team that we just can’t hem up. ...

“We’re the ones that have to look each other in the face on Monday and figure out how we just keep doing this. Hopefully we can make it constructive and continue to get better, but obviously it’s disappointing.”

3: Wins by Martin Truex Jr. in the last six races at Richmond Raceway.

If anyone has a right to be frustrated by the current playoff format, it’s Truex. Consider these statistics:

He’s fourth in the Cup standings with 709 points, 185 more than his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Hamlin (524), who’s locked into the postseason.

His 455 laps led ranks fifth in the series.

His 10 top-10 finishes, while not an overly impressive number, are tied for eighth in the Cup Series.

However, there’s only one statistic that matters in the regular season, and Truex has literally nothing to show for it: victories.

As of now, Ryan Blaney would secure the only spot based on points if there are no more new winners. Blaney is second in the standings, 19 points ahead of Truex.

That could easily change this weekend.

Truex’s statistics in his past seven starts in Richmond:

Race Start Finish Laps led April 2018 1 14 121 Sept. 2018 3 3 163 April 2019 5 1 186 Sept. 2019 8 1 109 Sept. 2020 14 2 0 April 2021 1 5 107 Sept. 2021 3 1 80 April 2022 6 4 80

Are you betting against a guy who’s led at least 80 laps in seven of the past eight races and no finishes worse than fifth in his past seven starts here?

Still, Truex is making no excuses or feeling sorry for himself.

“If we don’t make the playoffs, being fourth in points means absolutely nothing,” he said Saturday. “We need to win, and Richmond is a good place to make that happen.

“Sometimes strategy makes all the difference — do you stop for fresh tires or stay out for track position? If you make the right call you look like a hero. But if you don’t get that caution flag you were counting on, maybe you don’t look so smart.

“We can still win races and battle for the championship. We’ve had cars capable of winning plenty of races, we just haven’t been able to get that box in victory lane checked off. So far, it has just been one of those years.”

16: Wins by Toyota drivers in the last 26 races at Richmond Raceway, including the past two races and three of the past four fall races here.

Could this provide the opening for a surging Bubba Wallace to reach the playoffs? The 23XI Racing driver has strung together finishes of third (New Hampshire), eighth (Pocono), fifth (Indianapolis road course) and second (Michigan) over the past month. He’s 19th in the points, so he’d edge teammate Kurt Busch based on points if he gets that all important victory.

This weekend has already been a memorable one for the only Black driver competing in NASCAR’s top series. He played host to Bubba’s Block Party on Thursday night at Richmond Raceway, drawing a crowd of 3,500 as NASCAR tries to find new ways to reach new audiences.

A day later, Wallace agreed to a contract extension with the team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Hamlin.

When asked if he could win to earn a spot in the playoff, Wallace replied, “Without a doubt. We’re really confident with what we’re bringing back for Sunday. Watkins Glen is just a race of survival, you never know what can happen. But then Daytona, I think we’re one of the favorites going into that. We just have to continue to do what we do like we’ve been doing the last four to five races.

“It seems to be working. Don’t ask what it is. I can’t really tell you. But it’s working.”