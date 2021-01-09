ODU's Taylor Heinicke will be Washington's starting QB in playoff game tonight

LANDOVER, Md. - He was taking math classes at Old Dominion five weeks ago. Tonight, he starts Washington's biggest game since 2015.

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith will miss Saturday night's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a right calf injury - an injury to his surgically repaired leg.

Smith worked all week to be able to play, but ultimately he was unable to get himself healthy enough to receive clearance from the team's coaches.

Washington's other two quarterbacks from this season also can't play. Dwayne Haskins was released, and Kyle Allen is on season-ending injured reserve.

That leaves Heinicke, who was a backup for Washington coach Ron Rivera in Carolina, and knows the system.

Heinicke has played 8 minutes of NFL football with Washington - he came in for the final possessions of a game against the Carolina Panthers.

This will be Heinicke's second NFL start - he started one game when he played for Carolina, but left with an injury.

If Heinicke has to be replaced tonight, practice squad quarterback Steven Montez will take over. Montez, a rookie from Colorado, has been on Washington's practice squad all season, but has yet to take a snap in a game.