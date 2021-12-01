Offensive line clearing a path for Washington as it rises up the NFC standings

When Washington's fourth center of the season, Keith Ismael, came running into the game on Monday night, he was greeted in the huddle like a conquering hero.
"Every single player cheered me on, slapped me on the back, and gave me a little chest bump," he said. "I knew they had my back, and I was ready to roll with them like they were ready to roll with me.
"(Quarterback Taylor Heinicke) said, 'Let's go get this W. I'm gonna work with you.'"
Ismael delivered, just as the rest of the line has this season, continuing a three-week run of dominance where the Football Team has proved that running the ball is still a way to run up victories in the NFL.
Washington is 10th in the league in rushing yardage per game, after finishing 26th last season.
"When you're in the huddle these last three games and you call that run play, and those offensive linemen, their eyes light up," Heinicke said. "It's cool because you know that's right in their wheelhouse, and they're doing a great job."
The man behind the line is longtime coach John Matsko, a no-nonsense assistant entering his 30th season.
Matsko is famously press-averse, and has declined interview requests this season, but head coach Ron Rivera, who has been with Matsko for the last 11 years, said he cares deeply about his players and the unit.
"A little secret and one of the things that he does is he has a book that he assigns to them every year during training camp. And they all have to read a specific chapter and then do a report on it," Rivera said. "That, I think, is one of the unique things about coach Matsko is it's not just about coaching and demanding and stuff, but it's mentoring and teaching.
"There really are life lessons, everything from leadership lessons to lessons on an individual life. If a coach gave me something like that, that to me just shows he cares, and I think that's important."
The unity Matsko has produced has been evident so far this season.
NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger, who breaks down offensive line play, put out a 2-minute video on Tuesday gushing over how well the unit is playing together.
"How much fun are they having?" Baldinger exclaims as the unit blocks for running back Antonio Gibson. "This is good stuff!"
A big part of Washington's success has been the ability to overcome injuries, which are common across all football positions but expected on the offensive line.
Ismael was drafted last year but wasn't able to crack the rotation coming out of training camp this year. He was ready for his opportunity on Monday, though.
He said it was extra special because his dad was attending one of his NFL games for the first time (he wasn't able to last year because of COVID restrictions). Now, he will presumably start on Sunday in Las Vegas, in front of several family members who live in nearby Henderson.
"Yeah, I mean, it's been an interesting year," Ismael said. "Didn't start the way that I hoped, but it's looking up. I'm just staying ready. And the opportunity presented itself and I got to go in there and showcase my talents."
The run game doesn't get a lot of attention right now, with most new head coaches getting hired based on their passing acumen, but when Washington did its self-evaluation during the bye week, Rivera said he and offensive coordinator Scott Turner realized it was the team's strength.
Over the past three games, they've validated that assessment.
"I think coming out of it with the realization that, let's take advantage of what we do really well and let's make sure because it'll take a lot of pressure off of Taylor, which it has," Rivera said. "And because Taylor is very good with play action, that's helped us as well."
Heinicke has no problems with the handoffs as long as it keeps leading to touchdown celebrations.
“When you're on your fourth string center and you keep running the ball like that, obviously, you know, something's going right throughout the week and in the game," he said. "It's just a lot of credit to those coaches and how hard those guys worked throughout the week.”
