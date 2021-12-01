Offensive line clearing a path for Washington as it rises up the NFC standings

He said it was extra special because his dad was attending one of his NFL games for the first time (he wasn't able to last year because of COVID restrictions). Now, he will presumably start on Sunday in Las Vegas, in front of several family members who live in nearby Henderson.

"Yeah, I mean, it's been an interesting year," Ismael said. "Didn't start the way that I hoped, but it's looking up. I'm just staying ready. And the opportunity presented itself and I got to go in there and showcase my talents."

The run game doesn't get a lot of attention right now, with most new head coaches getting hired based on their passing acumen, but when Washington did its self-evaluation during the bye week, Rivera said he and offensive coordinator Scott Turner realized it was the team's strength.

Over the past three games, they've validated that assessment.

"I think coming out of it with the realization that, let's take advantage of what we do really well and let's make sure because it'll take a lot of pressure off of Taylor, which it has," Rivera said. "And because Taylor is very good with play action, that's helped us as well."

Heinicke has no problems with the handoffs as long as it keeps leading to touchdown celebrations.

“When you're on your fourth string center and you keep running the ball like that, obviously, you know, something's going right throughout the week and in the game," he said. "It's just a lot of credit to those coaches and how hard those guys worked throughout the week.”